New PS5 System Update Released for March 17, Here’s Everything That Changed

A new PlayStation 5 console update has today started rolling out around the globe and comes with many new changes. To kick off this week, Sony revealed that it would be upgrading 11 different games at once for PS5 Pro thanks to improvements made to the hardware’s PSSR technology. For those who don’t happen to own the Pro version of the PS5, though, Sony has also made a number of tweaks to the base version of the console as well.

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Available now, PS5 firmware version 26.02-13.00.00 is the biggest one that has been seen so far in 2026. The most notable new feature that has come with this patch is the aforementioned upgrade for PS5 Pro consoles. Outside of this, Sony has also added a “Showcase Mode” option Welcome Hub tab of PS5 which will allow users to view their background in full when sitting idle on this tab. This feature is one that many PlayStation users have been requesting for a prolonged period of time as it’s much more similar to how themes were implemented on PS4.

Other than these major tweaks to the PS5, Sony has made a typical slew of performance and stability upgrades to the console. Specifics of just what was changed in this regard haven’t been provided, but the platform should be better now than it was before in terms of usability.

To get a look at everything that has been tweaked with this new PS5 update in full, you can check out the patch notes courtesy of Sony below.