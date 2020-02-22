GTA 6 Possibly Hinted at in New Rockstar Games Job Listing

A new Rockstar Games job listing may point to Grand Theft Auto VI, which hasn’t been announced yet, but is almost definitely in the works for PS5, Xbox Scarlett, and probably even PC. The job listing in question is for a technical build engineer at Rockstar North in Edinburgh, Scotland. And while it doesn’t divulge many specifics or anything super salient, it does drop a hint of “large-scale projects,” which has more than one GTA fan thinking this could be an indirect reference at GTA 6.

“At Rockstar Games, we create the games we would want to play ourselves,” reads the job listing. “A career at Rockstar is about being part of a team working on some of the most creatively rewarding, large-scale projects to be found in any entertainment medium. You would be welcomed to a friendly, inclusive environment where you can learn, and collaborate with some of the most talented people in the industry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Beyond this snippet, not much else is conveyed through the listing, at least nothing of note. However, some fans have clung to the part that mentions the requirement of building “stable and high-quality builds for multiple projects and platforms.” For one, fans think this may suggest there’s multiple projects in the works at Rockstar Games, which is probably the case. Meanwhile, others think this could mean GTA 6 is out of the pre-production stage and is hitting the alpha stage of development. Of course, both of these things are possible, but that’s a lot to derive from some pretty vague job listing language.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word from Rockstar Games about a new installment in Grand Theft Auto, however, given how massive the series is, it’s safe to assume a new entry is in development now that Red Dead Redemption 2 is in the rear-view mirror.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on GTA 6, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from the next installment in the GTA series?