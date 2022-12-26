Did Rockstar Games Just Tease the GTA 6 Setting?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of GTA 6? Some Grand Theft Auto fans seem to think so. While Rockstar has confirmed that a new Grand Theft Auto game is in development, it hasn't shared any details on this game. There's a chance this will change in 2023, but in the meantime, there are plenty of rumors, leaks, and speculation to fill the information void. The latest bit of unofficial information is speculation. And it piggybacks on previous rumors, leaks, and speculation, all of which point to GTA 6 being set -- at least partially -- on Vice City, the series' fictional take on Miami.

The tease in question comes the way of the official Rockstar Games Twitter account, which recently wished its followers "happy holidays." The post was made two days before Christmas and is seemingly inconsequential on the surface level. However, in the image that accompanies the post is a helicopter. And as Skynex points out over on Twitter, this helicopter looks an awful lot like a real-world helicopter in Miami. And it does, but it also just looks like any other random helicopter.

Below, you can check out the original tweet from Rockstar Games and the tweet from Skynex pointing out the helicopter similarities:

Happy Holidays from Rockstar Games pic.twitter.com/JKQUEoip3i — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 23, 2022

El helicóptero es de GTA 6 no me lo puedo creer estoy gritando como un pepino. pic.twitter.com/7kQ1twkBvG — Skynex (@skynexito) December 23, 2022

Is there anything to this? Well, some Grand Theft Auto fans. And it's true that Rockstar Games likes to tease future games in a cryptic fashion, but this doesn't really fit that bill and it requires some stretching. It could be a subtle Vice City tease though. If it's a tease, Rockstar Games is going to comment on it any further. And if it's not a tease, and this is just inaccurate speculation, then no comment is forthcoming. In other words, don't expect anything from Rockstar Games about all of this.

