GTA 6 Development Gets New Update From Rockstar Games Boss

A new development update related to the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI has been revealed by the boss in charge of Rockstar Games. At this point in time, Rockstar itself has merely confirmed that it's in the process of working on GTA 6 but hasn't said anything else definitive about the project. And while some leaks and rumors have given us a better idea of what to expect in the past month, we now have heard new information directly from those in charge of the franchise.

In a new financial call today, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke a bit about Rockstar Games and the studio's performance for the parent company lately. As expected, Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 continue to sell at a high rate, which is something that Take-Two is more than pleased with. In addition to acknowledging these sales, though, Zelnick spoke a bit about what Rockstar is currently toiling away on and the studio's expectations for its next project.

"With development of the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series well underway, the Rockstar Games team is determined once again to set creative benchmarks for the series, our industry, and for all entertainment -- just as the label has done with every one of their frontline releases," Zelnick said during the call. He didn't add anything else about GTA 6 at this time, but his message suggested that the game has been in the works for quite some time.

For now, the only thing we know about the next Grand Theft Auto game is that it's merely on the way. In fact, Rockstar itself hasn't even confirmed that the forthcoming entry will be titled Grand Theft Auto VI, although this seems to be a good bet. Whether or not more definitive information on the game will come about before the end of 2022 remains to be seen, but hopefully, it won't take too much longer for us to begin seeing something concrete from the title.

