GTA 6 Twitch Leak Drives Fans Wild

Fans think that the GTA 6 logo has leaked on Twitch, but things may not be what they seem. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games confirmed the next Grand Theft Auto is in active development and that it would have more to share in the future. While this was likely done to make fans calm down and stop asking if GTA 6 is happening, it has only led to a new question: When is the GTA 6 trailer dropping? Of course, Rockstar hasn't answered a single question about the game since the initial announcement, but many are hoping that there is more coming later this year.

Those fires were stoked even further earlier this week as many believed the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo leaked on Twitch. The logo featured a pink background with palm trees, heavily suggesting that the rumored location of Vice City was a reality, but nothing about this is actually real. Many assumed this meant that Rockstar was preparing for a proper reveal very soon, but it's nothing more than a hoax. Twitch pulls the artwork and games that are listed on its site from IGDB, which is essentially the gaming equivalent of IMDb. These listings can be edited by just about anyone, meaning that this is either a troll or someone who wanted to put in some placeholder art until the game is actually announced. With that said, there's no reason to believe that Rockstar is planning a GTA 6 reveal very soon.

Rumors have suggested that GTA 6 will will release roughly 2 – 4 years from now, but with Rockstar having opened the can of worms that it is actively working on the game, it's possible it could be revealed this year. The developer typically announces it games or releases big trailers in the fall, around October or November, so fans will likely have to wait until then to see if Rockstar acts. As of right now, the only GTA 6 details we have come from rumors, so we know virtually nothing concrete about the game.

Do you think Rockstar will reveal GTA 6 later this year? Let us know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.

[H/T Dexerto]