GTA 6 Release Date May Be in Danger of Delay Following GTA 4 News

The GTA 6 release date may be in danger of delay following today’s new GTA 4 news. According to a new report, a port of GTA 4 for modern hardware is in the works at Rockstar Games, and possibly releasing later this year. And if there is truth to this, it could have significant implications for the GTA 6 release date.

If the GTA 4 port could release later this year that means it’s reasonable to think no matter what it will be out within the next 12 months as it must be close to finished. Now if it hits later this year, then that probably would mean absolutely nothing for GTA 6 and its May 26 release date as the two releases would be far enough apart. If it doesn’t hit this year, and Rockstar Games releases it within the first half of 2026, well then surely the GTA 6 release date would be delayed to fall or holiday 2026 in order not to have these two releases right on top of each other.

Of course, it is possible GTA 4 could get the boot down the road, but this seems unlikely because once GTA 6 is out, not many are going to go back to play GTA 4, at least not for a while. What makes more sense is for GTA 4 to come to modern hardware this year to holdover Grand Theft Auto fans until GTA 6 arrives in 2026.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation, but it is worth keeping an eye on this report. Assuming the intel is good, when this GTA 4 port releases could be very telling as to whether or not the GTA 6 release date is going to be delayed again or not. To this end, it is also possible it will be delayed again regardless of whatever happens with GTA 4.

For what it is worth, while we have not heard anything about this rumored GTA 4 port, we have heard rumblings that there is by no means confidence that the GTA 6 May 26 release date will stick. In fact, we would not be surprised if it was delayed to later in the year.

When examining this possibility there are two important things to consider: bug testing a game like GTA 6 is an incredible, grueling process. In addition to this, it is important to consider what Rockstar Games’ plans are with GTA 6 Online. If you are Rockstar Games, you don’t want a large gap between the release of GTA 6 and GTA 6 Online, so development of the latter can influence the release of the former. We have not heard anything unofficially or officially about GTA 6 Online, so it is possible the plan is to release it alongside GTA 6, but this would be different than the approach Rockstar Games took with Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 before it.

Grand Theft Auto VI is officially scheduled to release worldwide on May 26, 2026 via PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the upcoming Rockstar game, click here.