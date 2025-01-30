GTA 6 Release Date Leaked, But Is It Real?

The GTA 6 release date has supposedly leaked online, but is it real? Grand Theft Auto fans would kill a man just to see one second of Miami skyline footage right now let get something salient like a release date. Because of this, every little GTA 6 rumor catches and quickly gets spread even when it is obvious these rumors or leaks are fake. The latest GTA 6 leak is a GTA 6 release date leak, and while it is not obviously fake, it does have some red flags.

The source of the potential GTA 6 release date is a random one. More specifically, the source is a Spanish retailer called XUruguay. And according to this retailer, the GTA 6 release date is September 17, 2025. And when inquired about how it got this information it noted it works “directly with PlayStation,” who let them “know which products we can sell and on what dates.” Not long after this, the date was removed from its listing of the game, perhaps suggesting a call came in.

Whether the retailer is telling the truth is impossible to say. And of course, there could be a misunderstanding or some other mistake contributing to this faulty information. It is possible this is a legitimate leak, however, there is something working against this possibility.

September 17, 2025 is a Wednesday. Wednesday is a very uncommon day to release any video game, let alone a major video game, with these games preferring Friday, Thursday, or Tuesday releases. To this end, GTA 5 was released on a Tuesday and Red Dead Redemption 2 on a Friday. These releases are relevant because they are the latest major releases from Rockstar Games.

Of course, Rockstar Games releasing on September 17 again, on the 12-year anniversary of GTA 5, also seems a little on the nose as well.

It is also worth noting that even PlayStation is unlikely to know of a GTA 6 release date. Assuming a release date has been locked in — which seems unlikely given scuttlebutt of a delay to 2026 — only a handful of people even at Rockstar Games would be privy to this secret.

It goes without saying, but take this GTA 6 release date with a grain of salt. There is an outside chance the leak is legit, but it is a very slim chance. So far, it has not drawn out Rockstar Games for any type of comment. We do not expect this to change but if it does we will update the story accordingly.

