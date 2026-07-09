Rockstar Games Drops New Update Ahead of GTA 6 Trailer #3

Rockstar Games has pushed a new update to its website ahead of GTA 6 Trailer #3, potentially pointing to the long-awaited trailer releasing soon. If history is to repeat, there will be a third GTA 6 cinematic trailer released before the inevitable gameplay trailer. This is at least how it worked with Rockstar Games’ latest release, Red Dead Redemption 2. Based on the RDR2 timeline, the GTA 6 gameplay trailer should arrive sometime around September, and the third cinematic trailer should be imminent.

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Some have theorized that we would have already seen the GTA 6 third trailer by now if it weren’t for the World Cup sucking all of the oxygen out of the room. There may be something to this, and if so, we won’t see the third GTA 6 trailer until after July 19, when the tournament concludes. Whatever the case, a new update may point to this theory being wrong and it coming sooner.

As it has been pointed out on X and elsewhere — by Videotech and more — Rockstar Games is currently updating its website, and has even removed the pre-order banner. Often, when Rockstar Games updates its website, it’s because an announcement is imminent, though it doesn’t mean this announcement will be GTA 6 related, let alone about the third GTA 6 trailer; however, removing the pre-order banner is interesting, as that would only be replaced with something meaningful, like a banner to direct Grand Theft Auto fans to a new trailer. This may point to the third trailer being released soon.

As you would expect, this is exactly what many Grand Theft Auto fans think is happening. And the timing would make sense, not just because of everything mentioned above with Red Dead Redemption 2 and the first GTA 6 gameplay trailer, but because Rockstar Games could use a trailer drop to generate hype and move the conversation on from the $100 Ultimate Edition and physical disc controversies, which remain the latest talking points for the game.

Unfortunately, as we often do, all we have is speculation. It’s possible this is all related to a GTA Online announcement, but it’s not clear why the banner would need to be changed for this. This bit seems to suggest this is GTA 6-related, but for now, this is just speculation.

If the third GTA 6 trailer is imminent, not only is it likely to be a cinematic trailer, but story focused. The first two trailers have more or less been tone and backdrop trailers, with story snippets, but Rockstar Games still needs a proper story trailer with a proper pitch of its story premise.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.