GTA 6 Boss “Not Worried” About Xbox Series S Version

Rockstar Games owner Strauss Zelnick isn’t worried about the Xbox Series S version of Grand Theft Auto 6. There’s been a lot of discussion this generation about the Xbox Series S, a console that is notably less powered than the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The reason for that is because Microsoft wanted to offer an affordable entry point into this console generation for more casual gamers. It has been successful from a commercial standpoint, but it has led to lots of discussion from gamers and developers about it holding games back. Developers must develop a Series S version of their games if they want to be on Xbox and some developers have spoken about how they feel the console is too much of a headache to develop for and leaves them feeling frustrated. Naturally, some fans are concerned about the impact the console could have on GTA 6 when it releases next year.

GTA 6 is expected to be one of the most technically ambitious games of all-time with gorgeous graphics, a massive map with little to no loading screens, chaotic action, and likely an expansive online mode. This level of ambition could prove the Xbox Series S is the “Little Console That Could” or it could struggle trying its hardest. Some fear it may even hold Rockstar Games back from delivering on its full potential with GTA 6. However, Take-Two Interactive (owner of Rockstar Games) CEO Strauss Zelnick isn’t concerned about this.

During a recent investors call (via @videotechuk_), Zelnick fielded a question about the console’s impact on GTA 6 and if it’s something to be worried about. The executive responded by emphasizing his trust in Rockstar Games in delivering a quality experience and noted that it is important for them to put their games where the players are, which means supporting the Xbox Series S. Needless to say, it doesn’t seem like he puts much thought into this being a worry.

“Look, we support the platforms where the consumers are for as long as they’re there, and we find a way to support platforms despite different levels of tech. Our labels are really good at that. I’m not really worried,” Zelnick said. “If one platform diminishes in value, there’s always another one. So we’re seeing great growth in PC right now, for example.”

Of course, this begs question of if GTA 6 will come to PC. Zelnick noted that the platform is becoming more and more important for the company, so it’s less a matter of “if” and more a matter of “when”. Rockstar Games is pretty notorious for a staggered release between its console versions and a PC port. Grand Theft Auto V came to PC a year and a half after its initial console release and Red Dead Redemption 2 came a year later. Whether or not Rockstar will make an effort to bring the game to PC sooner due to a pretty notable difference in where players are now remains to be seen.

The developer tends to focus on the console version first and then dedicates its time in crafting a really high quality PC port. Regardless, a staggered release likely won’t hurt GTA 6 sales. PC players who are in a rush to play it will likely grab a console for it or patiently wait for the port.

As for Xbox Series S, GTA 6 fans probably shouldn’t be too concerned. Rockstar Games got Red Dead Redemption 2 working on Xbox One and PS4, which seems pretty miraculous looking back at it given the scope and scale of that game. They’re also not a studio that rushes a game out, so we don’t expect some totally borked Series S version when GTA 6 finally releases next year. If it is something you’re particularly worried about, the PS5 Pro released today and will likely be a major showcase for GTA 6‘s power on a console. We don’t know whether or not the game will support things like 60 FPS on the upgraded console, but it will likely be the best place to play GTA 6 at launch.