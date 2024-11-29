Rockstar Games Makes Classic GTA Games Cheaper Than Ever Before

The classic Grand Theft Auto games — which is to say, GTA 3, GTA San Andreas, and GTA Vice City — are all cheaper than they ever have been before on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store. More specifically, the games are currently 60 percent off on each digital storefront until December 3. This means, as a result, they are $23.99 on each, which is an all-time low price.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The deal is specifically for the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which bundles together remasters of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. To this end, those on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X who have never experienced these all time classics, or who are looking to revisit them, now is a great time to do so as they are unlikely to be this cheap for a while.

Grand Theft Auto III: “It all starts in Liberty City. With the revolutionary freedom to go anywhere and jack anyone, Grand Theft Auto III puts the center of the criminal underworld at your fingertips, if you have enough guts to take it.”

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City: “Welcome to the 1980s. From the decade of big hair and pastel suits comes the story of one man’s rise to the top of the criminal pile. Grand Theft Auto returns with Tommy Vercetti’s tale of betrayal and revenge in a neon-soaked tropical town full of excess and brimming with possibilities.”

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas: “It’s the early ’90s in Los Santos, a city tearing itself apart. Framed for homicide, Carl “CJ” Johnson is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, in an attempt to save his family and to take control of the streets.”

It is worth noting the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been cheaper before at retail, where it has been $19.99. However, this has been at retail. Digitally, this is the cheapest the collection of games has been. Meanwhile, the retail versions are currently not this cheap.