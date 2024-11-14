Rockstar Games Adds Huge Feature to GTA Vice City 22 Years Later

Rockstar Games has added a huge, game-changing feature to both GTA Vice City, and its predecessor, GTA 3, with a recent update to both games. Obviously, GTA 5 is in a league of its own in terms of commercial success. Meanwhile, GTA 6 looks set to potentially blow it out of the water as not just the most anticipated video game release of all time, but the most anticipated release in entertainment history.

While GTA 5 took the GTA series to new levels of success, it was still one of the biggest series in gaming for many years before it. This started with GTA 3, when the series really broke out as a huge mainstream product. This then continued with GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, and eventually GTA 4 as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Every Grand Theft Auto fan has a favorite game in the series, and unlike many video game series, each of these games is actually a favorite of many different fans, a testament to the consistency of the series. To this end, GTA 3 and GTA Vice City loyalists, in particular, may want to boot up the games again.

As of this week, each game has been updated by Rockstar Games with a new gameplay feature that fundamentally changes how both of these classic GTA games play. More specifically, as of this recent update, players can now run around both games with shotguns, assault rifles, and flame throwers and shoot at the same time. This was not previously possible.

It is important to note the original versions of these games have not been updated with this new feature, but the version contained within the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which features both games, as well as GTA San Andreas. That said, not only was this not possible in the original games, but it wasn’t possible in the DE versions of the game either, until this week that is. Those interested in seeing the new feature in action, can do so here, courtesy of X user Besk.

This new feature is part of a much larger update to the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that greatly improves all three games included in the collection. To this end, it could very well be the final major update released for the redone trilogy. Whatever the case, the new update, which comes three years after the release of the trilogy, is perhaps the biggest and best update to it since its messy launch in 2021.