GTA Online Announces Bottom Dollar Update

Many fans are waiting for Rockstar to reveal the next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer after last year's internet-breaking announcement. However, the developers aren't quite ready to show off the next step in the pre-release cycle. What they are ready to talk about is the next major event coming to GTA Online. The ever-popular online component of Grand Theft Auto 5 has been getting consistent updates since its launch, and the next content drop drops next week. The Bottom Dollar Bounties update in GTA Online lets players take over a flailing bail enforcement company and turn into yet another money-maker.

The Bottom Dollar Bounties update launches on June 25th. As mentioned, GTA Online players will run into Maude Eccles. She's moving on from her bounty-hunting business, and players can become the next generation of management for Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement. They'll work alongside her daughter Jenette to "run down all manner of reprobate scum and claim bounties in this action-packed new update to GTA Online."

In addition to purchasing the Bottom Dollar Bail Enforcement business and hunting down high-priced bounties, players can again team up with Vincent Effenburger. He was previously met during The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid and GTA Online fans will get to meet up with him for more dispatch work. The update also includes a few upgrades for The Vinewood Club, including a new vehicle workshop for GTA+ members. There are also several new cars coming, including the Overflod Pipistrello, a supercar that's based on the Estrema Fulminea. As you'd expect from a vehicle based on that hypercar, it's ridiculously fast and sleek-looking. Of course, with Effenburger involved, there are also several new law enforcement vehicles.

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Remember, the Bottom Dollar Bounties goes live on June 25th, kicking off a summer of new content and updates in GTA Online. Rockstar hasn't completely revealed its hands but did say players can expect "a host of new vehicles, experience updates, and tons more" over the rest of the summer. Plus, we'll likely get that next Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer relatively soon. The anticipated game is set to launch in 2025, so Rockstar will need to start providing more details later this year as it ramps up the hype train before release.