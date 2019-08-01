GTA Online’s Diamond Casino & Resort Update Brings In Record Number of Players

Rockstar Games’ big launch of the Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA Online broke records in terms of the players who were active during one day and throughout the week, a new report claims. The update finally developed a run-down casino into a place of entertainment and glamour where players can cast their bets on different activities to either win big or lose it all. These new records shatter any from before dating all the way back to the game’s launch in 2013.

The Hollywood Reporter shared news of the record-high numbers from the GTA Online update and said this expansion of the game was the biggest launch in its history. What’s more, the update also led to more players active in one day than ever before with the same being true for the week of the Diamond Casino & Resort’s launch on July 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rockstar did not provide any specific numbers to The Hollywood Reporter to indicate exactly how many players took part in the launch day and week, but the story was shared by the developer’s official Twitter account to back up the claims of the lofty player counts.

If you ask any GTA Online player who’s either been waiting for this update or who returned to the game afterwards just to visit the casino, it probably won’t be too surprising to hear that the update has shattered some records. Rockstar has been teasing the release of this update and the renovations for the dilapidated resort in the time leading up to the day the casino opened its doors. The Diamond Program was announced prior to that to give players even more chances to earn rewards from the casino, though if you place your bets correctly, there’s already a ton of prizes to be earned in the hottest new location in GTA Online.

“Use Chips to play against the house, try your hand at Roulette, Blackjack and Three Card Poker or pull up a seat to Slot Machines dishing out Chips and an array of special prizes including exclusive clothing,” Rockstar said about everything you can do in the casino. “Gather at Inside Track for a Single Event or participate in the Main Event where you can you can cheer on your favorite horse with friends, while the Lucky Wheel is a daily free-to-spin activity with a range of rewards featuring everything from GTA$, special discounts, and clothing items to a rotating weekly selection of high-end vehicles on display on the lobby podium.”

GTA Online’s Diamond Casino & Resort can now be experienced by any player and has new content already planned for an upcoming release.