GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises Free Update Revealed

GTA Online developer Rockstar Games has announced a new major free content update, The Criminal Enterprises, is set to release for the online multiplayer video game on July 26th. The Criminal Enterprises, as the name implies, includes expansions for Criminal Careers as well as new Contact Missions and more. That includes the ability to go undercover as a sworn-in agent of IAA to investigate the drastic rises in gas prices in the video game. The free update had previously been teased by Rockstar Games, but this marks the official announcement.

A bunch of new options will be available to players that own various properties in GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises. Folks that own an Executive Office, a Custom Bike Shop, or a Nightclub will find new kinds of missions to take on based around those locations. Additionally, The Criminal Enterprises includes permanent increases for Race and Adversary Mode payouts as well as better payouts for the original Heists and The Doomsday Heist. The same goes for paydays for Bodyguards, Associates, and MC Members. You can check out the trailer for GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises free update for yourself embedded below:

The Southern San Andreas economy is in crisis. Gas prices have spiked to their highest levels in decades, supply chains are in turmoil, and a ferocious heatwave is gripping the state.



Introducing GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises, coming July 26: https://t.co/wD5Mw3duP7 pic.twitter.com/bYxw7x1YsH — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 21, 2022

"The profits from soaring gas prices all seem to be flowing one way into the pockets of the most notorious oil-rich dynasty in the Los Santos area," the official description of the new undercover mission in GTA Online reads. "The IAA smells a criminal conspiracy – Agent ULP will be in touch with the new Operation Paper Trail, commissioning 1-4 players as sworn-in agents to investigate the local petrochemical magnates, the Duggans, to see if they're the invisible hand behind spiraling oil prices."

As noted above, The Criminal Enterprises free update is set to release in GTA Online on July 26th. Grand Theft Auto Online itself, which is often referred to as simply GTA Online, is the online multiplayer component that was released alongside Grand Theft Auto V back in 2013. It continues to receive free updates that range in size and significance but maintains a large number of players. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Grand Theft Auto Online right here.

What do you think about the new major update to GTA Online? Are you looking forward to playing the new content in the multiplayer game next week? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!