GTA Online Players Get a Free Vehicle and More in Holiday Update

GTA Online was one of many games to get a holiday-themed update this week, and for its players, that means they’re getting a bunch of free stuff. Masks and other clothing items as well as a care package full of miscellaneous resources are a few of the things players are getting, but the big draw to get on at least some point during the seasonal update is a free vehicle. All players have to do to receive all these items is hop onto the game anytime between now and December 30th.

Rockstar Games shared the latest on its GTA Online plans this week to prep players for what’s to come between now and December 30th. This update comes in addition to the typical weekly one that has already added new vehicles as well as the usual rotation of different discounts on vehicles and other purchases for players to consider.

Celebrate the holidays in GTA Online this week with a free Grotti Brioso 300, compliments of Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Plus, there's an assortment of seasonal gifts and a fresh blanket of snow covering the landscape: https://t.co/x7SvYHDl5Q pic.twitter.com/m9uByRqCrh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 22, 2020

You can check out everything that you’ll get below, and Rockstar Games said players can expect to see a snowy setting in GTA Online for the next couple of days as well.

GTA Online Holiday Gifts

The Vibrant Stitch Emissive Mask

The Red Bleeder Festive Sweater

The Green Cluckin' Festive Sweater

The Tartan Livery for the Ocelot Ardent, Buckingham Akula and Karin Technical Custom

The Candy Cane Livery for the Comet Safari, HVY APC and HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

A care package containing the Firework Launcher, 20 Firework Rockets, a full supply of Snacks and Armor, 25 Sticky Bombs, 25 Grenades, 10 Proximity Mines and 10 Molotovs

The Grotti Brioso 300 which can be picked up at Southern San Andreas Super Autos from now until December 30th

It’s worth noting that all these sorts of giveaways end on December 30th, not December 31st on New Year’s Eve, a Thursday. Tuesdays and Thursdays are typically the days we see GTA Online get new content, so perhaps players can expect to see a New Year’s-themed update as well. If not, at least make sure you pick up all this free stuff while it’s available.

If you’ve got Red Dead Online whether as part of Red Dead Redemption 2 or as a standalone product, be sure to check out Rockstar Games’ other online game to get the free items available there as well.