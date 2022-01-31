GTA Online Fan Creates Impressive LEGO Los Santos Map

Grand Theft Auto Online has inspired quite a bit of passion over the years. Rockstar Games has built-up a devoted audience, and a lot of fans have used the game to express their creativity. Reddit user Ok-Quantity-553 definitely follows that trend, having built a very cool aerial map of Los Santos from the game. This is not a gigantic map complete with all of GTA Online‘s various locations, but rather a neat design that captures the map’s look from above. For fans of the game, it’s definitely worth checking out!

The original Reddit post can be found embedded below.

Over the last few years, LEGO has been offering a greater number of sets inspired by video games, including Super Mario Bros., Luigi’s Mansion, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more. Despite that, it’s a safe bet that an official set based on Grand Theft Auto won’t be happening! While the games would actually make for some really great LEGO concepts, the franchise’s notoriety would probably make LEGO a bit hesitant, given the company’s family-friendly approach. That’s a shame for fans of Rockstar’s series, but it’s understandable at the same time!

For now, GTA Online fans will just have to settle for making their own creations, and enjoying those made by other players. The design above by Ok-Quantity-553 should give GTA fans an idea of what can be done with some standard LEGO bricks and a little bit of creativity. Perhaps we’ll see other fans embrace the idea, and maybe even come up with full locations inspired by the streets of Los Santos. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see!

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

