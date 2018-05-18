GTA Online Modder Being Sued By Take-Two

Rockstar Games’ parent company, Take-Two Interactive is taking a prominent GTA Online modder to to court.

Jeremy Taylor – “Chr0m3 x MoDz” – was a modder well-known throughout the GTA Online community back in the day, who made a name for himself with a variety of modding hijinks.

However, his modding spree was put down back in November 2014, when Take-Two Interactive and Taylor reached an official agreement. In short, Taylor admitted to violating the game’s end user license agreement and copyright, and as a result he and Take-Two agreed that he would stop creating mods for any Take-Two games.

Everything seemed like it was settled and put under the bed, but that recently changed. In February of this year, Take-Two discovered a “Stelio Kontos” video featuring Taylor. And at one point, the modder let slip that has was dabbling in the scene again, but this time not under his own name. Basically, Taylor was creating mods, but allowing other people to take credit for them. And as you would expect, Take-Two took issue with this.

The company responded by taking Taylor to the Australian Federal Circuit Court, which put a ban on Taylor from reproducing, adapting, or communicating to the public the GTA V software.

What will happen next, who knows. We will be sure to update the story as new information comes.

This isn’t the first time Take-Two and modders have raged war against each other, and it won’t be the last. The eternal struggle with modders is likely never going to go away. In the face of this revelation, some companies have loosened up on mods, while others like Bethesda and Take-Two have been at the forefront of dealing with them in a way seen as less savory by the scene.

In other recent and related news, despite modders being a thorn in their side, Take-Two and Rockstar have shipped nearly 100 million copies of GTA V, making it second highest-selling single game, behind only Minecraft (not including Wii Sports, which was bundled with Wiis).

