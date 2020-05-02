Rockstar Games Is Giving GTA Online Players a Huge Amount of Free Money

✖

Rockstar Games is giving GTA Online players a huge amount of free in-game money. More specifically, the makers of Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption are giving every single GTA Online player $500,000 of in-game money. How do you claim these free stacks? Well, all you need to do is play once sometime during the month of May. And that's it. Free money to spend on a fancy new green alien costume.

According to Rockstar Games, once a player logs on and plays the game for the first time in May, they will automatically be sent $500,000, which will be deposited via the player's Maze Bank account within seven days.

In addition to this, the game is offering 40% off the B-11 Strikeforce, 35% off the Pegassi Oppressor, and 60% off the Declasse Hotring Sabre. But wait, there's more. To accompany the ongoing takeover of the game by alien gangs, there are deals on offer for a variety of laser-based weapons, such as 40% off the Up-N-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and Widowmaker.

Not done. The game is also offering 40% off nightclubs, triple rewards on Business Battles, and double rewards on all Special Cargo Sell Missions until May 6.

GTA Online is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's free to anyone who owns Grand Theft Auto V. For more coverage on the popular online game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here.

