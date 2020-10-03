GTA Online: How to Earn Three Free Rewards This Weekend

✖

GTA Online’s weekly update that dropped a couple of days ago brought players the usual slew of discounts and bonuses to take advantage of throughout the week until they’re replaced with new ones. On top of those bonuses, Rockstar Games provided a couple of different ways for players to get some easy rewards with barely any effort needed on their parts. Those rewards are only around for a while though, so if you haven’t played GTA Online in a bit, now’s the time to do so to make sure you don’t miss out.

Two of the rewards are cosmetics while the third one is especially attractive because it could be a number of things ranging from money to a brand new car. The rewards all mesh well with the rest of the bonuses live in GTA Online this week as well, so if you’re popping in to get some free stuff, you may as well stick around to get some extra loot while you’re there.

To make sure you get all the free stuff before it’s gone, read on to find out how you can make the most of this week’s GTA Online content.

“Claim What’s Yours” Shirt

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

The first of the GTA Online giveaways is a shirt that’s got “Claim What’s Yours” written across the front in big, bold letters. You can see a GTA Online character modeling it above.

Shirts aren’t nearly as good as free money, but when you’re getting this shirt, you’re technically getting extra money as well. To get the “Claim What’s Yours” shirt, all you have to do is win one of the Business Battles that’s being promoted in Freemode this week. It’ll be added to your account soon afterwards. Business Battles are also dishing out 2X GTA$ and RP for the week, so you may want to complete a few more of them after getting the shirt.

“Red Diamond Classic” Shirt

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

If one shirt wasn’t enough for you this week, you can get a second one. Rockstar’s preview of the shirt seen above says it’s “a throwback to a time with even looser regulations and less government oversight.”

It’s a simple shirt, and it’s an even simpler process when it comes to acquiring it. Just play GTA Online between now and October 7th and you’ll have the shirt automatically added to your account.

Lucky Wheel Reward

(Photo: Rockstar Games)

The last of the free stuff in GTA Online this week isn’t just one thing – it’s actually several possibilities. That’s because players have been given a free spin on the Lucky Wheel inside the Diamond Casino & Resort which could mean you’ll win RP, some in-game money to spend, or a few other prizes.

One of the best prizes you can win from the wheel is the Podium Prize which is the Coil Brawler this week. The off-road vehicle above is a grand prize right now, but your free spin only lasts until October 7th, so be sure you don’t miss out on it.