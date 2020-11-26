GTA Online Releases November 26 Update With Black Friday Discounts
GTA Online players may have a new heist to look forward to soon, but until that heist and a new map location release, there are still weekly updates to look forward to with free content, bonus rewards, and lots of discounts for players to partake in. This week’s update in GTA Online is no different with the November 26th update prepping the online game for not just the normal discounts we get every week but also some Black Friday deals that’ll save players a lot on a bunch of different vehicles.
But before you spend anything on the Black Friday deals or whatever else is discounted, you’ll need some extra spending money to get what you want. To help with that, GTA Online is offering triple the GTA$ and RP rewards in the Deadline and King of the Hill modes. Instead of lasting just a week, these bonuses are live until December 9th, so players have a while longer than usual to take advantage of them. The Open Wheel Races are similarly giving out double the rewards until the same date for those who prefer to race instead of fight.
After you’ve saved up what you need, you can check out the discounts planned for this week’s update. The normal discounts live after you’ve installed the update can be found below followed by the ones exclusive to the Black Friday sale which goes on from November 27th to November 30th.
GTA Online Weekly Update Discounts
- Ocelot R88 – 30% off
- Annis RE-7B – 40% off
- Large Special Cargo Warehouses – 30% off
- Garages – 40% off
- Additional Vehicles:
- Dinka Vindicator – 30% off
- Western Rampant Rocket – 30% off
- Shitzu Hakuchou Drag– 30% off
- Additional Real Estate:
- Nightclubs – 40% off
- Nightclub Upgrades & Modifications – 30% off
GTA Online Black Friday Discounts
- Declasse Scramjet – 60% off
- Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 60% off
- Ocelot Stromberg – 60% off
- Principe Deveste Eight – 60% off
- Nagasaki Shotaro – 70% off
- Terrorbyte – 70% off
- Terrorbyte Upgrades & Modifications – 70% off
- Pegassi Oppressor – 50% off
- Pegassi Oppressor Mk II – 50% off
- RM-10 Bombushka – 70% off
- B-11 Strikeforce – 70% off
- Buckingham Luxor – 70% off
- Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 70% off
- Buckingham Swift (including Swift with Flying Bravo) – 70% off
- Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 70% off
GTA Online’s weekly update is available now for players to download and install to take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.