GTA Online Releases November 26 Update With Black Friday Discounts

GTA Online players may have a new heist to look forward to soon, but until that heist and a new map location release, there are still weekly updates to look forward to with free content, bonus rewards, and lots of discounts for players to partake in. This week’s update in GTA Online is no different with the November 26th update prepping the online game for not just the normal discounts we get every week but also some Black Friday deals that’ll save players a lot on a bunch of different vehicles.

But before you spend anything on the Black Friday deals or whatever else is discounted, you’ll need some extra spending money to get what you want. To help with that, GTA Online is offering triple the GTA$ and RP rewards in the Deadline and King of the Hill modes. Instead of lasting just a week, these bonuses are live until December 9th, so players have a while longer than usual to take advantage of them. The Open Wheel Races are similarly giving out double the rewards until the same date for those who prefer to race instead of fight.

After you’ve saved up what you need, you can check out the discounts planned for this week’s update. The normal discounts live after you’ve installed the update can be found below followed by the ones exclusive to the Black Friday sale which goes on from November 27th to November 30th.

GTA Online Weekly Update Discounts

Ocelot R88 – 30% off

Annis RE-7B – 40% off

Large Special Cargo Warehouses – 30% off

Garages – 40% off

Additional Vehicles: Dinka Vindicator – 30% off Western Rampant Rocket – 30% off Shitzu Hakuchou Drag– 30% off

Additional Real Estate: Nightclubs – 40% off Nightclub Upgrades & Modifications – 30% off



GTA Online Black Friday Discounts

Declasse Scramjet – 60% off

Imponte Ruiner 2000 – 60% off

Ocelot Stromberg – 60% off

Principe Deveste Eight – 60% off

Nagasaki Shotaro – 70% off

Terrorbyte – 70% off

Terrorbyte Upgrades & Modifications – 70% off

Pegassi Oppressor – 50% off

Pegassi Oppressor Mk II – 50% off

RM-10 Bombushka – 70% off

B-11 Strikeforce – 70% off

Buckingham Luxor – 70% off

Buckingham Luxor Deluxe – 70% off

Buckingham Swift (including Swift with Flying Bravo) – 70% off

Buckingham Swift Deluxe – 70% off

GTA Online’s weekly update is available now for players to download and install to take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.