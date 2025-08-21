GTA Online Players Getting Millions of Free Money From Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games is giving out millions of dollars for free in GTA Online for a limited time. GTA Online is easily one of the most fun live service games out there. It has over a decade’s worth of content and tons of ways to grow your character. Personally speaking, I don’t like the grind in a lot of games because it can be extremely tedious and mind numbing. However, GTA Online is the exception because even just the core of Grand Theft Auto is fun. It’s a blast to make money by driving around, blowing things up, and getting into big shootouts with gangs and cops.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With that said, things in GTA Online are still very expensive. Rockstar Games does a good job of having in-game events and bonuses to pad out your income, but the economy of Rockstar’s live-service game has been messed up for years. Things became inflated early on in the game due to modders and exploits, something that has been less of a problem in recent years, but there are players who have accumulated absurd sums of money which means GTA Online has to balance that by making things pretty expensive. Nevertheless, Rockstar still tries to off-set it by giving players ways to make quick cash.

GTA Online Is Giving Out Millions of Dollars to Players

gta online

The latest example requires no effort from the player, though there’s more to be had for those who want to do some grinding. For anyone who plays GTA Online between now and September 17th (the 12th anniversary of GTA 5), they will get $1,000,000 in-game for free. If you’re a GTA+ subscriber, you’ll get an extra million totaling $2 million GTA dollars. It’s a pretty great deal and one that will likely come in handy for GTA Online‘s inevitable holiday update. It’s expected that players will be able to buy mansions in the next GTA Online update, something that fans have wanted to see for years.

In addition to that, players can get anywhere from double to triple GTA$ for various Simeon jobs. It’s a great way to make some extra cash if you have the time to do so. You can view the full rundown of this week’s GTA Online update down below.

End of Summer GTA$ Giveaway: A one-time GTA$1,000,000 boost to anyone who plays GTA Online through September 17, with an additional GTA$1,000,000 to GTA+ Members

A one-time GTA$1,000,000 boost to anyone who plays GTA Online through September 17, with an additional GTA$1,000,000 to GTA+ Members Free new drift vehicle: Last chance to claimthe Declasse Drift Walton L35

Last chance to claimthe Declasse Drift Walton L35 Triple GTA$ and RP on Simeon Export Requests

on Simeon Export Requests Double GTA$ and RP on all Simeon Contact Missions, Sumo (Remix), and the Community Race Series

on all Simeon Contact Missions, Sumo (Remix), and the Community Race Series A GTA$500K bonus for completing the entire Premium Deluxe Repo Work mission lineup

for completing the entire Premium Deluxe Repo Work mission lineup Weekly Challenge: A GTA$100K bonus for completing three Premium Deluxe Repo Work missions

A GTA$100K bonus for completing three Premium Deluxe Repo Work missions 30% off the Smoke on the Water dispensary

the Smoke on the Water dispensary Premium Deluxe Motorsport Vehicles: The Annis S80RR (Super, 40% off), Pegassi Ignus (Super, 40% off), Nagasaki Shinobi (Motorcycle, 40% off), Ocelot Locust (Sports), and Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Super, 40% off)

The Annis S80RR (Super, 40% off), Pegassi Ignus (Super, 40% off), Nagasaki Shinobi (Motorcycle, 40% off), Ocelot Locust (Sports), and Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Super, 40% off) Luxury Autos Vehicles: The Canis Castigator (SUV) and Übermacht Niobe (Sports)

The Canis Castigator (SUV) and Übermacht Niobe (Sports) HSW Premium Test Ride: The Annis Euros X32 (Coupe)

The Annis Euros X32 (Coupe) LS Car Meet Test Rides: The Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio (Coupe), Dinka Jester (Sports), and BF Raptor (Sports)

The Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio (Coupe), Dinka Jester (Sports), and BF Raptor (Sports) LS Car Meet Prize Ride: Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row to win the Declasse Impaler SZ (Muscle)

Place Top 3 in the LS Car Meet Series for two days in a row to win the Declasse Impaler SZ (Muscle) Lucky Wheel Top Prize: The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Sports)

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Sports) Vehicle Discounts: 40% off the Annis S80RR (Super), Pegassi Ignus (Super), Nagasaki Shinobi (Motorcycle), Toundra Panthere (Sports) and the Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Super), plus 30% off the Buckingham Akula (Helicopter), Pegassi Torero XO (Super), B-11 Strikeforce (Plane), Överflöd Pipistrello (Super), BF Club (Compact), Ocelot Ardent (Sports Classic), and Dewbauchee Specter (Sports)

40% off the Annis S80RR (Super), Pegassi Ignus (Super), Nagasaki Shinobi (Motorcycle), Toundra Panthere (Sports) and the Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Super), plus 30% off the Buckingham Akula (Helicopter), Pegassi Torero XO (Super), B-11 Strikeforce (Plane), Överflöd Pipistrello (Super), BF Club (Compact), Ocelot Ardent (Sports Classic), and Dewbauchee Specter (Sports) Gun Van Discounts: 40% off the Tactical SMG and 30% off the Battle Rifle (for GTA+ Members)

40% off the Tactical SMG and 30% off the Battle Rifle (for GTA+ Members) GTA+ Benefits: A free Pegassi Torero XO supercar from The Vinewood Car Club, along with Atomic Racing gear, new Green/Red Flip Chameleon Paints, 50% off Auto Shops and Drift Tuning Upgrades, and more

As of right now, we’re not sure if there will be any more updates to GTA Online after that. May 2026 will see the release of GTA 6, so one has to imagine the team will want to shift its focus to not just getting that game out the door, but supporting it with content after its release. We know very little about GTA 6 Online, but it seems like something that will be a big part of Rockstar’s plans for the highly-anticipated game when it releases next year.