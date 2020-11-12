GTA Online Teases New Heist

✖

A new GTA Online update is here, and it's teasing PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC players with a new heist, or at least that's what Grand Theft Auto 5 players think Rockstar Games is teasing. As it does every week, Rockstar Games released a new weekly update with a new community event, free rewards, new discounts, and everything else that comes with each and every weekly update. That said, it also comes with two new teases that appear to hint at a new heist, which is rumored to release before the end of the year.

The first of these two teases comes from an in-game message from Tom Connors, which teases new construction at the Diamond Casino. The second tease piggybacks on this and is literally said construction, or more specifically, some in-game assets of construction props.

Unfortunately, this is where the teasing stops, and currently, there's no undeniable evidence that this is for a new heist, but, at the very least, it's for a major new content update dropping soon which should include a new heist.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on the speculation that these new in-game teases have created and it's unlikely they will, as they are working as designed, and commenting would only likely reveal its hand. That said, if for some reason it does provide a comment, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, be sure to take all the speculation you're seeing online with a grain of salt.

