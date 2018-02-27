GTA Online Update Brings Hot New Sports Car and Huge Discounts

It’s time for the latest update for Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto Online, and while there isn’t any sort of new mode to celebrate, there is a stylish new car that you can ride around in, as well as a ton of great discounts.

First up, you can now check out the Pfister Comet SR over at Legendary Motorsport. This sweet, stylish ride can be all yours for the right amount of moolah, and will really make you stand out in your next racing events.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When you log into the game anytime between February 16 and 26, you’ll be able to score a nice 2018 San Andreas State Tax Refund for spending, in the amount of $250,000 in GTA$. On top of that, you’ll be able to score a ten percent rebate up to $1 million in GTA$ hitting your Maze Bank account before March 6.

Now, what can you do with that money? A lot, actually, as there are tons of discounts to take advantage of. These include the following:

Aircraft Discounts:

Mammoth Avenger – 25% off

P-996 Lazer – 25% off

Volatol – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Western Company Seabreeze – 25% off (Buy it Now & Trade Price)

Facility Upgrades:

Facility Style – 25% off

Facility Graphics – 25% off

Security Room – 25% off

Vehicle Discounts:

Mobile Operations Center Cabs – 30% off

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up (Off-Road) – 30% off Buy it Now & Trade Prices

HVY Nightshark (Off-Road)– 30% off

Declasse Yosemite (Muscle) – 25% off

Vapid Riata (Off-Road) – 25% off

If you feel like earning a little bit of extra cash, you can get Double GTA$ and RP across the following activities:

Gunrunning Sell Missions (launched via your Bunker laptop)

(launched via your Bunker laptop) Special Vehicle Missions (launched from your Executive Office laptop)

(launched from your Executive Office laptop) Air Quota – Work your way through every flavor of airborne combat the Los Santos skies have to offer the only way you know how – by blowing your opponents to bits with Missiles and Cannons.

– Work your way through every flavor of airborne combat the Los Santos skies have to offer the only way you know how – by blowing your opponents to bits with Missiles and Cannons. Rockstar-Created Transform Races– Compete across air, land, sea or foam in all 32 Rockstar-Created Transform Races – where a Checkpoint can instantly find you at the controls of a different vehicle.

You’ll be able to earn this through March 6, so stock up!

Finally, this week’s Premium Race and Time Trial have also been updated. The City Air Premium Race is now available, locked to Sports car models; while the Vinewood Bowl Time Trial will challenge you by requiring you to race to Paleto Cove in the fastest time possible.

The update is live now, so jump in and have fun!

Grand Theft Auto Online is available now, as part of Grand Theft Auto V, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.