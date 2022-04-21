GTA Online Update Gives Out a Rare Reward

✖

Rockstar Games routinely gives its GTA Online players bonuses tied to different modes in teach weekly update to incentivize the community to play different parts of the game, but those bonuses are usually relegated to either twice or triple in-game money and RP players would typically earn. This time, however, the weekly update has offered the rare bonus of not just triple but quadruple the rewards so long as players tick to one particular game mode for the next couple of days.

That game mode is the Cross the Line experience that players will likely already be familiar with. Rockstar itself called this 4X rewards opportunity "unprecedented," so it's indeed a rare one with there being no telling right now when it'll be back after this. To make sure you don't miss out on those rewards while it's around, Rockstar gave an overview of this game mode and what it consists of if you're not already familiar with it.

"Face off in a tense game of squad against squad in Cross the Line, where the goal is to get all your team members across the field and into the opponent's endzone at the same time," Rockstar said about these quadruple rewards. "Regardless of the outcome, all competitors earn an unprecedented 4X GTA$ and RP for daring to play this week."

While there aren't any triple rewards to speak of on top of the Cross the Line bonuses, there are double rewards enabled for Nightclub activities. You'll get twice the Popularity from Promotion Missions, Rockstar said, along with other incentives.

Nightclub owners and Bikers can profit off rising demand by claiming extra daily income from Nightclub safes, doubled Warehouse Good Production speeds, 50% extra GTA$ and RP from Biker Sell Missions, and more.https://t.co/YhSipMypUv pic.twitter.com/BNNGByUpcx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) April 21, 2022

"This week, Promotion Missions will result in twice as much Popularity as usual, while you'll receive a 50% bonus on Daily Income deposited into your Safe," Rockstar said. "Meanwhile, the speed of Warehouse Goods Production is doubled, meaning shorter turnaround times between big sales."

While those on the current-gen versions of GTA Online have gotten exclusive bonuses in the past, none of those are included in this week's update, so everyone's on a level playing field this time. No mention of the new GTA+ subscription was found either.