GTA Online Update Surprises Players With Free GTA Trilogy Gift

A new GTA Online update has been released, and with it comes a free gift celebrating Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition! Players that own the Trilogy and log into GTA Online before November 25th will be gifted free Liberty City Penitentiary Coveralls! It’s not a massive bonus by any means, and it probably won’t convince any players to go purchase GTA Trilogy if they haven’t already. However, for GTA Online players that happened to purchase the compilation this month, it’s a cool little perk, and it’s tough to complain about something free!

Players can expect to receive the coveralls in their wardrobe within 72 hours of logging into GTA Online after December 2nd. To qualify to receive the gift, players must have GTA Online and GTA Trilogy connected to their Social Club account.

Of course, a free item in GTA Online probably shouldn’t convince anyone to purchase GTA Trilogy! After all, reception to the compilation has been quite poor since its release last week. While the games offered in the collection are regarded as some of the best of all-time, fans of the series have been notably unhappy with how they’ve been handled. From the game’s graphics, to its performance, it’s clear that the compilation isn’t up to the standards players have come to expect. A lot of buyers are also hoping that Rockstar Games will fix things in the coming weeks.

Fortunately, the free item isn’t the only thing GTA Online players have to look forward to this week! Players can also get the Bravado Banshee’s Weekend Racer Livery for free. Through November 24th, players can expect to get triple rewards through the Diamond Adversary series and 2X GTA$ and RP for competing in Drop Zone.

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

