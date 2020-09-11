GTA Online's Latest Update Focuses on Business Battles, Tracksuits, and More

✖

Rockstar Games has announced the latest update for GTA Online, and it should prove quite lucrative for players looking for more in-game cash! All Business Battles in the game earn double rewards for the next seven days. The Diamond Casino's vault reportedly has an extra cache of Diamonds this week, as well. While players are there, they can also take a free spin on the Lucky Wheel for a chance at multiple in-game prizes. The top prize this week is the Invetero Coquette D10, an American sports car. The Free Spin and the top prize will be available through September 16th.

Business Battles are even more lucrative this week. Keep an eye out for various forms of vulnerable cargo around Los Santos and earn boosted profits. Plus there's a rumored cache of diamonds in the casino vault and more in GTA Online this week: https://t.co/09WiXOEaG5 pic.twitter.com/MAcihowfXM — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 10, 2020

Those aren't the only bonuses this week. Land Grab players will receive 2X GTA$ and RP while Gunrunning Sell Missions will result in double rewards. Through September 16th, all GTA Online players can also snag a snazzy Lemon Sport Tracksuit for free, which includes both the pants and top.

In addition to the various ways to earn more rewards and money, this week also has a few notable discounts. Bunkers are discounted at 40% off, while Bunker modifications are 30% off. Vehicle discounts include the Dundreary Landstalker XL (25% off), the Youga Classic 4x4 (25% off), the Pegassi Zentorno (30% off), the Ocelot Ardent (40% off), and the Declasse Weaponized Tampa (40% off).

Last but not least, Prime Gaming subscribers that link their accounts with GTA Online's Social Club can earn the latest $200,000 in-game bonus. In addition to the money, players can also get a free Vespucci Canals Nightclub Property, and 80% discounts on the Progen T20 and the Överflöd Tyrant. For the uninitiated, Prime Gaming is a free service available to all Amazon Prime subscribers, formerly known as Twitch Prime.

GTA Online is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on taking advantage of GTA Online's current discounts? What do you think of this week's offerings? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!