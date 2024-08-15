GTA: San Andreas VR Delayed Indefinitely by Meta

The VR iteration of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has been delayed indefinitely at Meta. In case you forgot, Meta announced all the way back in 2021 that it was working on a VR version of San Andreas. This reveal happened so long ago that Meta wasn’t even called Meta at the time and its headsets were still using the “Oculus” branding. Since this announcement, additional information on the status of GTA: San Andreas hasn’t come about, which has left fans with plenty of questions. Now, we finally have some new info to go off of, but it’s certainly not what we were hoping to hear.

In a comment on Meta Quest’s official YouTube channel, a representative from the company said that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is “on hold indefinitely” so that other games can be prioritized. Meta went on to confirm this statement as legitimate in an accompanying email that was sent to publication IGN. Moving forward, Meta simply said that it looks forward to collaborating more with Rockstar Games, but said nothing else about in what capacity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects,” said the comment from Meta on YouTube. “We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future.”

At this point, questions will naturally begin to arise about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas ever seeing the light of day for Meta headsets. Even when it was first revealed, Meta had nothing substantial to share about San Andreas. The announcement was made only with a logo of the game and a broad confirmation that it was in the works for (at the time) Oculus Quest 2. Given how long it has been without anything new to go off of, it seems apparent that the project is in some sort of turmoil behind the scenes. Then again, perhaps Meta is just waiting until it has something substantial to show to get fans excited.

The good news here is that even if Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is going to take longer than expected to come to Meta devices, the next mainline entry in the franchise, Grand Theft Auto VI, is still on track for 2025. Take-Two Interactive recently reiterated that GTA VI is set to launch next fall and will come to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.