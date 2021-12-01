GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Physical Release Delayed by Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games has announced at the last minute that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition has been delayed for all platforms. Originally slated to launch in the early portion of this month, Rockstar has now pushed back this launch by just a couple of weeks to mid-December instead. However, those looking to pick up the Nintendo Switch iteration of the remastered bundle will instead have to wait even a bit longer.

Detailed on Rockstar’s official Twitter page recently, the studio revealed that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One won’t launch until December 17. Conversely, the Nintendo Switch version of the game won’t be releasing at all in 2021. Instead, Rockstar has pushed back this iteration of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to an undetermined date in 2022.

As a whole, Rockstar didn’t end up providing a reason for this delay with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Given that the delay was quite a small one, though, there is a chance that the change of launch dates might just have to do with shipping or logistical constraints that could have come about in recent weeks.

The Nintendo Switch version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, on the other hand, might be a different case altogether. When this bundle released in early November, the Switch iteration of the collection was found to be the worst of the bunch by far. As such, rather than releasing the game in its base state on Switch in this manner with the promise of more updates, perhaps Rockstar is instead looking to improve the quality of this port further before letting it loose in a physical format.

