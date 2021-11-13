GTA Fans Furious After Rockstar Games Takes Away GTA Trilogy

After being down for more than 24 hours, the Rockstar Games Launcher is back online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now unavailable to play or purchase so Rockstar Games can remove “files” from the game that are not supposed to be in the game. With the Rockstar Games Launcher being down the past 24 hours, owners of the GTA Trilogy on the platform had no choice but to play the games offline. Now, after waiting more than a day for the launcher to come back, they can’t even do this.

“The Rockstar Games Launcher is now online, but GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is unavailable to play or purchase as we remove files unintentionally included in these versions,” said Rockstar Support. “We’re sorry for the disruption and hope to have correct ones up soon.”

Right now, there’s no word when this problem will be remedied, but as you would expect, GTA fans who own the game on the Rockstar Games lLuncher are furious.

“Rockstar Games are definitely violating a consumer law for taking away ownership of a consumer product without offering automatic refunds,” said RockstarIntel writer, Ben, after losing access to the trio of games. “I was enjoying it until they removed it. This isn’t right Rockstar Games and you know it.”

“Boy, I sure love paying $60 for games, using a launcher I don’t want to use, downloading them onto my pc, needing an internet connection to play them, then getting them completely taken away from me, especially ones that are decades old and strictly single-player. Awful,” added another Twitter user.

Exacerbating the issue is owners of the game are having problems trying to get a refund, as the only way to get a refund is to submit a ticket to Rockstar Support, which is not only being swamped with tickets, but isn’t exactly known for being very helpful or overly consumer-friendly.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. Right now, the whole situation is a mess, and according to critics and fans alike, there are quite a few issues with the remasters themselves.