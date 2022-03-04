GTA Trilogy Adds Back Missing Feature

GTA Trilogy — or, as it’s formally known as, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition — was a mess at launch, though this didn’t stop it from selling 10 million copies. What it did do though is sour the experience for many. That said, the product is slowly but surely improving via post-launch updates. Just three days ago a huge patch was released that considerably improved all three games: GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. To this end, a previously missing feature from GTA 3 specifically has been restored, making Grand Theft Auto fans very happy.

Like in the original game, protagonist Claude now reacts to cars honking and NPCs. Yes, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition didn’t even get this right. Meanwhile, taillights now also work again. Again, yes, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition get this right either.

It remains unclear why basic features like this weren’t right at launch and while it’s taken months to add back content that was in these games two decades ago.

https://twitter.com/InfinityHimself/status/1498331863097688069

Here’s everything else the update does to GTA 3 specifically:

Improved game performance across all platforms and graphic modes

Stability improvements

Fixed several issues when attempting to retry a mission from the last checkpoint

Fixed a number of collision issues

Fixed a number of texture art and signage issues

Added the ability to hold the Sprint button to do a partial sprint when using Tap to Sprint

Improved collision near the Shoreside Vale safehouse

Improved collision near the Cochrane Dam

Improved collision near the Phil Cassidy Army Surplus

Improved collision near SupaSave!

Improved the zoom behavior on the classic mini-map

Improved the pathing of the armored car under certain circumstances at the end of mission “Escort Service”

Improved collisions on yellow railings

Improved several textures found on the Manana that appears in mission “Dead Skunk in the Trunk”

Improved visibility on some of the “Pay ‘n’ Spray” signs at night

Improved GPS behavior during the Vigilante missions

Improved the cinematic camera behavior during the RC Toyz missions

Improved camera behavior when equipping the Sniper rifle

Improved details on the Triad Fish Van when viewed from a distance

Fixed an issue that resulted in misplaced textures and text on the Chinatown market arches

Fixed an issue affecting multiple Pay ‘N’ Spray signage textures

Fixed an issue that resulted in the player being unable to enter a car unless standing still

Fixed issues with a number of NPC interactions

Fixed an issue that resulted in Claude not looking over his shoulder when using the rear facing camera

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Accomplishment “Am Walkin’ Here’” not being awarded to some players when conditions were met

Fixed a geometry issue near the bridge in Staunton

Fixed an issue with the ‘K-JAH Radio’ icon

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Cartel Cruiser details not initially appearing when approaching the vehicle

Fixed a texture issue under the Callahan Bridge near the dockyard entrance

Fixed a texture issue on the Enforcer

Fixed a water collision issue in Belleville Park

Fixed an issue in “Payday For Ray” that resulted in some players being unable to progress after reaching the first payphone

Fixed an issue that prevented the mission “Liberator” from starting when the player entered the corona

Fixed an issue that resulted in lighting being visible inside during the cutscene for the mission “Evidence Dash”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the end cutscene repeating for some players during the mission “Bomb Da Base: Act II”

Fixed multiple text issues in the Briefs menu

Fixed an issue that resulted in the parcels appearing too dark at night during “A Drop In The Ocean”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Rhino tank spawning without doors

Fixed an issue with the GPS during the mission “The Exchange”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the door at the Staunton Pay ‘n’ Spray appearing closed

Fixed an issue that resulted in fog effects flickering under some conditions

Fixed an issue with the fire and explosion effects during the mission “Paparazzi Purge”

Fixed an issue that resulted in vehicles going missing if the player moved too far away from them

Fixed an issue that resulted in Kanbu’s location no longer displaying on the mini-map after being freed during “Kanbu Bust-Out”

Fixed an issue that resulted in all traffic lights always displaying green

Fixed an issue that resulted in two Marias being visible during the cutscene at the end of the mission “The Exchange”

Fixed an issue that resulted in Diablo members not dying if they fell into the water during the mission “Pump-Action Pimp”

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Social Club Overlay becoming unresponsive for some PC players

Fixed an issue with the flight controls for the Dodo on PC

Fixed an issue that resulted in the ‘Achievement Unlocked’ message failing to trigger when the player is offline on Xbox One

At the moment of publishing, there’s no word when the game’s next update will release or information on how many more updates will be released.

GTA Trilogy is available via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on it and all things Grand Theft Auto, click here.