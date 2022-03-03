GTA 6 Setting Possibly Discovered And It’s Not Vice City

The setting of GTA 6 may have been discovered by an eagle-eyed Grand Theft Auto fan, and if the speculation is accurate then the central setting isn’t Vice City, the series fictional take on Miami, like every rumor and leak has indicated. Rather, players will return to another familiar location, and one they haven’t visited since 2008. That’s right, it looks like players may be returning to Liberty City, the series fictional take on New York City, when GTA 6 releases. Again though, this flies in the face of every rumor, report, and leak so far about the game. So, what’s the evidence for this theory? Well, it involves a possible GTA 6 tease that was discovered last month.

Back in February, we relayed word of a recent post on the Rockstar Games website promoting GTA Online featuring a mysterious bloodstained notebook with what seems to be a police logo on it. Now, it’s impossible to make out many details, but as Twitter account GTA 6 News & Leaks points out, the badge does look similar to the Liberty City police department badge. And it does, but not enough to make any definitive claims.

Let’s say that’s what’s on the notebook, this doesn’t mean GTA 6 is heading to Liberty City. In fact, for all we know, it could be a tease of a Liberty City GTA Online expansion or a remaster of GTA 4, the latter of which is rumored to be in the works.

For now, take all of this speculation with a grain of salt as it’s speculation on top of other speculation. Of course, Rockstar Games or a developer at the studio could squash this speculation by addressing it, but this is unlikely to happen, as it and its employees never comment on speculation. That said, if for some reason expectations are bucked and that is what happens, we will update the story accordingly.

Earlier this year, Rockstar Games confirmed GTA 6 was in development, but this is all it did. We don’t know what platforms the game is in development for nor do we know when it will be revealed, let alone released. That said, below you can catch up on the latest concerning the highly-anticipated game.