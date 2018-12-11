‘GTA V’ Mod Brings Venom to Los Santos

Grand Theft Auto V is no stranger to intricate mods. You can take out entire groups of people as Frozen’s Elsa, bring the tried and true lightsaber to Los Santos, and turn NPCs into bumbling penguins … the sky really is the limit. With the Venom movie having done surprisingly well in the box office, one modder wanted to take the symbiote and see what kind of damage he can cause in the world of Grand Theft Auto V.

The Venom mod comes from renowned modder JulioNIB and is currently a work in progress. We’ve shared a little bit about the ongoing project in the past, but the latest gameplay video really shows what it has to offer to the overall gameplay experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in the video above, his movement capabilities come in handy when traversing this expansive open-world, really making every surface a possibility for the player. He also can deal out massive amounts of damage, as seen in the absolute destruction he wrought on the police car seen in the clip.

It’s important to note that this is still very much a work in progress, which means what is seen above is not the final project. The bugs, the unpolished look, it’s all under a microscope before the full mod releases to the public.

For those looking for a mod to use right now, below is a list of recommended mods from this user – many of which we’ve covered in the past:

You can learn more about this and other ongoing mods from Julio’s Patreon page right here. Thoughts on the above footage of Venom in Los Santos? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

As for the game itself, Grand Theft Auto V is available now on Xbox One, 360, PlayStation 4, 3, and PC.