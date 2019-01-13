Captain Marvel Goes Head-to-Head With Thanos With This ‘GTA V’ Mod

Grand Theft Auto V is no stranger to intricate mods. You can take out entire groups of people as Frozen’s Elsa, bring the tried and true lightsaber to Los Santos, and turn NPCs into bumbling penguins … the sky really is the limit. With Avengers: Endgame on the horizon and all of the Captain Marvel talk going on, it was only a matter of time before the hype was brought onver into the world of GTA.

The video above comes courtesy of YouTuber ‘CoLew’ as the two Marvel powerhouses face off in the world of Los Santos. As far as where to actually get these mods, the streamer didn’t say BUT we do have more than a few recommendations.

This “Thanos Final Version” mod is my personal favorite, but it’s only one of many Thanos mods available. The “Children of Thanos” mod pack also adds the dualistic baddie alongside a few other familiar faces that aided him in his quest.

There are also quite a few Captain Marvel mods, though not as many as Thanos. This “Captain Marvel (MCU & MVCI)” mod is my personal recommendation for wanting to put the blond badass into the game, though this ANAD one is also solid – though with a slightly different look.

As for the game itself, Grand Theft Auto V is available now on Xbox One, 360, PlayStation 4, 3, and PC. For more about the open-world title:

“When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.

The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.”

