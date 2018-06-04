Guitar Hero Live Losing GHTV Channel Later This Year

In 2015, Activision attempted to reinvigorate its music/rhythm Guitar Hero franchise with a brand new entry, one that relied more on streaming music over a pre-set channel instead of downloadable tunes. However, while this did generate some interest from fans, Guitar Hero Live didn’t sell quite as much as the publisher was anticipating.

Still, there are a few fans out there that are enjoying the game. But the party’s just about over for them as the publisher has announced that it’s shutting down the GHTV channel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This channel is the primary feature that adds replay value to the game as fans can choose from over 200 different songs that switch out regularly, offering a great deal of variety ranging from pop hits to classic 80’s rock to heavy hitting metal. They can also compete against their friends’ scores through the channel.

The company made the announcement on its blog page, confirming that the service will shut down this December. “We want to thank you for being valued fans and let you know that as of December 1, 2018, the GHTV mode within Guitar Hero Live will no longer be available to play. On that date, we will terminate the service for GHTV and servers will be shut down. Console versions of the GH Live mode will continue to operate as usual,” the publisher noted.

In addition, all in-game purchases have already been turned off. However, “players can continue to use their Hero Cash and items on hand until the GHTV sunset date of December 1, 2018.”

It did note that the game’s offline version, which has you performing hit songs in front of interactive audiences, will still be working, so players can enjoy that at the very least.

Just make sure you keep this shut-off notice in mind in case you see the game lurking on store shelves for a lowered price. (We’ve even seen some places offer it for $5, like stacks of them!) It’s still fun to play but the loss of GHTV may be a huge turn-off for some.

Guitar Hero Live is available now for Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3 and Wii U.