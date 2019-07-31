Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare Launches Early

Bandai Namco’s new Gundam game called Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare wasn’t scheduled to be out for mobile devices until next month, but it looks like the game has dropped early. Listings for the game in the Android and iOS stores now present browsers with the option to download the game which can be done right away since this is a free-to-play game. Checking the downloaded version shows that everything appears to working with no restrictions, so Gundam fans appear to have just gotten a treat ahead of schedule.

You can find the game through the App Store or through Google Play depending on what device you’re playing with. Both games are free, though there are some in-app purchases in the form of Haro Chips which can then be used to acquire things like AI Pilots, Parts for players’ mechs, and stamina recovery. The game is developed by both Bandai Namco and Capcom, and though it’s quite early on in the game’s life on the two stores since it just released, the reviews seem to be positive so far.

“Get ready for the next battle!” a preview of the game read. “The first mobile Gundam game is here to bring the best sci-fi anime mecha action to the palm of your hands! Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare is a 3D mecha action battle game based off the popular science fiction manga series. Build your custom Gundam plastic model (aka Gunpla) and take it into battle against other Gunpla builders to win the Gunpla Battle Tournament!”

To learn more about Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare, ComicBook.com was able to speak with Bandai Namco’s Shinsuke Ninomiya who serves as the producer of the mobile game. Ninomiya gave some insights into how the game will tie into the various Gundam anime series. Some story elements from Gunpla Warfare were also elaborated on, though you’ll experience much of those yourselves now that the game is available to download.

Gundam Battle: Gunpla Warfare is now available on iOS and Android devices.