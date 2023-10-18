Gwent's Final Major Update Puts Future Changes in Players' Hands

Gwent's final major update introduces the Balance Council, giving players control over the game's future.

Late last year, developer CD Projekt Red announced that it would stop development of Gwent at the end of 2023. Gwent will continue to be supported by a small team in maintenance mode, but players shouldn't expect any card changes, at least from the developer. The final patch has gone live today, and it includes several card changes, but more importantly, it introduces the Balance Council. This new system will bring about "Gwentfinity," meaning that all future balance changes will now be in the hands of its players through in-game voting.

Essentially, the way the Balance Council works is that players who meet certain criteria (Prestige 1 and Pro Rank/won 25 ranked games in the current season) will be able to vote on monthly card changes. The reason for the voting criteria is to ensure that the players voting are "experienced players that are familiar with the current meta," while also still leaving room for lower-rated players who have been active in the current season. You can read the full rules on the official site.

As far as the final patch, you can view the notes for Update 11.10 below. Gwent is available now on PlayStation 4, mobile, Xbox One, and PC.

Gwent Update 11.10 Patch Notes

A new Season has begun…

Starting this month, all card changes are now in your hands.

We are excited to see how you use this power!



All seasonal details: https://t.co/RxnBKFT4Uz pic.twitter.com/Jd9cU4kyDq — GWENT: The Witcher Card Game (@PlayGwent) October 17, 2023

New Features

Balance Council - With the advent of GWENTFINITY, we are leaving the future balance of GWENT in your hands. Be sure to check out the FAQ, or read the the in-game information sheet in the Balance Council page to learn more.

Changes

iPhone and iPad users will now be able to override the default notch area through the Options menu under Screen.

Neutral

Ale of the Ancestors – Now has the Alchemy tag.

Ciri: Nova - Added new part of ability:

Ciri: Nova and Golden Nekker are excluded from this condition.

Colossal Ifrit – Corrected the tooltip to reflect the ability (the ability targets 3 adjacent enemy units, not the opposite row).

Golden Nekker – Added new part of ability:

Regis: Bloodlust – On the battlefield effect changed to:

Banish the top 3 cards from your deck.

Sangreal – Now has the Alchemy tag.

Tainted Ale – Now has the Alchemy tag.

Can no longer target allied units.

Crow's Eye - Boost changed from 3 to 4.

Thaw – Boost changed from 4 to 5.

Monsters

Vereena – Boost restriction now only affects enemy units.

Archespore – Now has the Cursed tag.

Nilfgaard

Affan Hillergrand – Ability changed to:

Once all leader Charges are used up, Summon self from your deck to a random allied row. If you control at least 4 units with Flanking, play self instead and gain Zeal.

Order: Boost all allied Soldiers with Armor by 1.

Rosa and Edna var Attre - Updated tooltip to reflect that only unique Aristocrats are counted, and that Spawned copies gain Doomed.

Deithwen Arbalest - Now has Counter: 6

Northern Realms

Princess Adda – Ability changed to:

Deploy (Devotion): Gain Immunity.

The first time a Cursed unit enters the battlefield during your turn, boost self by its base power.

Radovid: Judgment - Added new part of ability:

Order: Damage an enemy unit by 0. Increase this value by 1 for each time you used your leader ability this game.

Seltkirk of Gulet – Now has the Cursed tag.

Vandergrift – Now has the Cursed tag.

Scoia'tael

Angus Bri Cri – Updated tooltip to reflect that all Elven Deadeyes appearing on your side of the battlefield are boosted (not just those who were Spawned).

Mahakam Pass – Can now Create any bronze Scoia'tael Dwarves (not only Mahakam Dwarves).

Pavko Gale - Now has Harmony.

Skellige

Otkell – The Deploy ability is now limited to the Ranged row.

Now damages self by instances of 1.

Svalblod – Damage required to Spawn a Svalblod Fanatic changed from 6 to 8.

Syndicate

Ixora – Vice requirement changed from 6 to 8.

Novigrad – Provision cost changed from 10 to 12.

Game Fixes

Recommended cards in the Deck Builder once again display their tooltips.

The Shield VFX should no longer remain on the board in rare cases, after the unit it belonged to leaves play.

Chort is no longer a common Beast, but an epic Relict!

Henry var Attre's Spawned cards are now shown in the preview screen.

Casting Contest no longer disables Grace for bronze units.

Deithwen Arbalest now only damages one unit at a time when multiple statuses are applied simultaneously.

Princess Adda and Svalblod no longer react to units moved between rows on the same side of the battlefield.

Salamandra Mage no longer counts Adrenaline inconsistently when reacting to Tributes.