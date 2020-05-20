The Witcher: Gwent Is Now Available on Steam

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is now officially available on Steam in addition to its various other platforms. If you're not familiar, the game is basically a spinoff from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt that took the popular card game from the mainline title and turned it into an expansive, redesigned version of itself. Also, it's free to play, which is an added bonus.

Previously, the PC version of Gwent had been limited to GOG, and adding a Steam version to the roster should really make for a hefty influx of players if nothing else. Helpfully, the Steam version includes full cross-play and synchronization functionality, meaning that you can play against those folks on GOG or iOS or Android as well. All items and progress should transfer too if players are looking to move from, say, GOG to Steam. Furthermore, because this is now a Steam game, after all, there are achievements and the ability to earn Steam Trading Cards.

The beloved card game of The Witcher universe, @PlayGwent, is now available on @Steam! It supports cross-play with other platforms, Steam achievements and trading cards as well as in-game rewards from Steam version of Thronebreaker. Play for free: https://t.co/PHlhOUkj1S pic.twitter.com/OZoDn6ywzH — The Witcher (@witchergame) May 20, 2020

"Additionally, thanks to an update to Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales on Steam, from today, you can now earn rewards to use in GWENT by making progress in the Thronebreaker campaign," the official blog post announcing the release reads in part. "These rewards include premium cards and vanity items, which will unlock automatically once requisite conditions are met. If you played The Witcher Tales earlier on Steam you can unlock the rewards retroactively only if you completed your play-through of the game in online mode (with connection to the internet)."

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is currently available, free to play, via Steam, iOS, Android, and GOG. It was previously available on some consoles, but recently ended support for those versions of the video game. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital card game right here.

