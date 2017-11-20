H1Z1 Drops New Map And More In Latest Update

The battle royale title that came before the illustrous PUBG has a new update and there are a few key points on interest for what’s new in H1Z1. In addition to the usual balance changes and weapon tweaks, there is also a new map for players to enjoy!

The developers over at Daybreak Games gave fans a look at what’s new included the Daily Challenges, the new Combat Zone map, and more. The latest developer update video puts system designer Tony “Carto” Morton front and center to show us what’s new about the changes as well as what’s on the horizon from a competitive angle. Take a look at the video below to see for yourself:

For more on what’s new in the latest patch, as per the H1Z1 website:

NEW FEATURE: COMBAT ZONE

This is an all-new game mode designed for practicing combat mechanics.

Spawn in with a full kit ready to go.

Respawn after death, no parachuting.

Game takes place on a small, more intimate map that highlights various elements of The Arena.

Max number of players per game is 55, and games end after one hour.

NEW FEATURE: DAILY CHALLENGES

We’ve added a Daily Challenge system to the game which primarily rewards Skulls.You’ll be given three Challenges per day; one easy, one medium, and one hard (harder Challenges reward more Skulls). You’ll be able to discard one Challenge per day and get a replacement. Challenges don’t necessarily need to be completed in a single match and won’t be replaced until you complete or discard them.

A few examples of Daily Challenges:

Halfway There – Place in the top 75 of a Solos match (easy)

– Place in the top 75 of a Solos match (easy) Domed – Destroy 10 helmets worn by other players (medium)

Destroy 10 helmets worn by other players (medium) One Shot.One Kill. – Kill an opponent with the .308 Hunting Rifle (hard)

With the introduction of Daily Challenges, the Bounty System has been removed and the Skull Store has been updated with several awesome new rewards including the first ever animated Helmet!

COMBAT & GAMEPLAY TUNING

We’ve made a number of weapons adjustments based on player feedback.

Slightly decreased AR-15 recoil reset time to give the user more responsive 2-taps.

Reduced AK-47 fire rate to help alleviate close-quarters spammability.

Added a fixed, non-rotating pattern for Shotgun blasts including a center pellet.

Shotgun damage and fall-off damage have been increased to increase its close-quarters reliability.

Bullet drop has been reduced for pistols and rifles.The values are now much closer to what they were before the Combat Update in August

In addition, there are several quality of life gameplay improvements in this update.

Fall damage should be significantly more consistent now.Height is now the only determinant of fall damage, so forward velocity will not affect you.You should also no longer take 1-2 points of damage randomly when running and jumping over small objects.

Explosive arrows are now very effective against vehicles.

It is now possible to loot while reloading.

The fifth passenger in a vehicle can now reload and shoot (careful!).

Fuel is now consumed slightly faster than before when using turbo boost.

MATCH PACING & TUNING

First safe zone is now revealed after 45 seconds, instead of 2 minutes.

Gas begins moving after 2 minutes and 15 seconds, instead of 4 minutes and 30 seconds.

First phase Gas moves slightly slower over 5 minutes and 27 seconds, instead of 5 minutes.

The first phase will be 2 minutes and 30 seconds shorter but it should be easier to outrun the gas in a vehicle.

The toxicity mechanic has been removed.

The gas mechanic has had its damage retuned due to the removal of the toxicity mechanic.

The airdrop plane and drop itself now move slightly faster.

The loot distribution system has been tuned on a per mode basis. Item spawns have been increased in Duos by approximately 15%, and Fives by approximately 25%.

Slightly increased AR-15 spawn rate.

Slightly decreased AK-47 and Hellfire 4-6 spawn rate.

Slightly increased Medkit spawn rate in residential areas.

Increased crossbow spawn rate and decreased long bow spawn rate.There will be roughly the same number of total bows (including both types) as before.

UPDATES TO THE ARENA

We revamped the lighting and colors of The Arena to be more visually appealing. This change came in part from direct player feedback during the Reverse AMA on Reddit. In addition to many general bug fixes, loot balance has been improved at The Dam, barns, and office buildings.

GENERAL IMPROVEMENTS & BUG FIXES