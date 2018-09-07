H1Z1 Coming to Mobile Phones

H1Z1 is getting a mobile release, developer Daybreak has announced.

The news comes way of Business Wire, as part of a much larger announcement that the California-based studio is partnering with NantWorks to establish a joint publishing venture NantG Mobile.

The newly formed NantG Mobile will handle the publishing of H1Z1 on mobile phones, as well as the developer’s other current game, EverQuest.

Unfortunately, neither company has provided any more details on when to expect either title to hit mobile phones, or whether it will be available on both iOS and Android devices.

“Daybreak’s well tested game engine currently running EverQuest and H1Z1, combined with the proprietary next generation mobile game engine which we will develop and launch in the joint venture, are platforms which will enable unprecedented scale and provide enjoyment to millions of simultaneous players,” said John Wiacek, NantG Mobile’s Head of Game Engine Development.

“Daybreak Games is pleased to have NantWorks as our investment partner to support and accelerate the growth of our company,” said Jason Epstein, owner of Daybreak. “Working with NantWorks, NantStudio and Dr. Soon-Shiong will allow us to maintain our cutting-edge development in the video game industry and to benefit from Nant’s technological expertise and reach as a resource.”

News of H1Z1’s mobile release comes on the back of Daybreak recently announcing the free-to-play title has surpassed 12 million players across PlayStation 4 and PC.

While Fortnite continues to dominate the exploding battle-royale sub-genre — with PUBG behind it — H1Z1 has managed to carve out a piece of the pie thanks to the game’s recent and successful launch on PlayStation 4 earlier this year. Thus, it’s no surprise that the game would inevitably come to the world’s largest platform: mobile phones.

For more news and media on H1Z1, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking here. For more information on the game, here’s an official elevator pitch:

H1Z1: Battle Royale is a pure, fast-paced battle royale shooter re-imagined and built for console. Drop in to a massive map in search of weapons, ammo, vehicles and air drops to get a leg up on the competition and be the last one standing.