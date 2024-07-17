Hades II Update #4 Hits Steam, Patch Notes Revealed

Supergiant Games has released Patch #4 for Hades II on Steam. Currently in early access, Hades II launched back in May only for PC and has since continued to receive updates at a steady cadence. For now, the popular roguelike isn’t necessarily close to reaching its 1.0 iteration, as this release likely won’t happen until 2025. In the interim, though, today’s new update for Hades II still makes plenty of alterations based on player feedback.
Downloadable right now, the latest update for Hades II is one that Supergiant says is a bit on the smaller side. Despite being scaled down compared to other previous patches, this update still overhauls and refines a number of Boons and Blessings while also making some notable tweaks to the Daedalus Hammer. The majority of this patch is dedicated to bug fixes, which Supergiant says it has been able to resolve thanks to the Hades II community.
You can view the full patch notes for this new Hades II update attached down below.
Hades 2 Update #4 Patch Notes
Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms
- Sister Blades (Melinoë): increased damage striking foes from behind
Boons & Blessings
- Lightning Lance (Zeus): improved targeting while using gamepad controls
- Spirit Surge (Zeus): reworked; now whenever you use magick, a surrounding foe is struck by lightning
- Sworn Strike (Hera): slightly reduced bonus from Poms of Power
- Engagement Ring (Hera): reworked; inflicts Hitch on foes, and any slain in the circle deal area damage
- Family Trade (Hera): cut from game; replaced with…
- Rousing Reception (Hera): new! Your Casts damage foes as they enter the Encounter, wherever they appear (this effect was previously innate to Engagement Ring)
- Golden Rule (Hera X Poseidon): now applies a multiplicative global damage bonus, rather than a flat bonus only to Attacks and Specials
- Beach Ball (Poseidon x Apollo): added greater damage and area scaling over a brief charge-up duration
- Mint Condition (Hephaestus): invulnerability effect now resets between Encounters in same Location
Daedalus Hammer Upgrades
- Mirrored Thrasher (Staff): removed Life penalty; now requires Magick instead
- Skulking Slice (Blades): reduced bonus damage striking foes from behind
- Escalating Ambush (Blades): cut from game; replaced with…
- Wicked Onslaught (Blades): new! Adds power to Attacks
- Melting Shredder (Axe): increased damage to Armor
- Inverted Spark (Flames): now also causes projectiles to linger for longer
- Whirling Coil (Flames): projectiles no longer spin in place; renamed from Origin Coil
- Crushing Comet (Flames): cut from game; replaced with…
- Triple Comet (Flames): new! Your Special fires more projectiles
- Destructive Array (Skull): now deals a percentage of your Attack damage whenever your Shells drop
- Rocket Bombard (Skull): increased damage
Hexes of Selene
- Phase Shift: rescaled some Path of Stars upgrades
- Lunar Ray: rescaled damage over a shorter duration
Foes & Encounters
- Chronos: adjusted sequencing of some moves; now easier to strike from behind after certain moves
- Headmistress Hecate: now easier to strike from behind after certain moves
Oath of the Unseen
- Vow of Haunting: Revenants can no longer spawn others; you now collect them from farther away
- Damage penalties from Vow of Blood and Vow of Suffering now are added, rather than multiplied
Bug Fixes
- Fixed several later narrative events related to Nemesis and Moros never playing
- Fixed interaction between Witch’s Staff (Momus) and Mirrored Thrasher (Daedalus – Staff)
- Fixed visual shield from The Lovers (Arcana) not appearing while using Sister Blades (Artemis)
- Fixed some hit-stun effects applying unexpectedly during Riposte from Sister Blades (Artemis)
- Fixed Ionic Gain (Zeus) not working correctly while is Icarus around
- Fixed Glorious Disaster (Zeus x Apollo) using Magick without activating the bonus effect
- Fixed Hail Storm (Zeus x Demeter) sometimes not working on Chronos
- Fixed interaction between Bridal Glow (Hera) and Heavy Metal (Hephaestus)
- Fixed Golden Rule (Hera x Poseidon) not applying a global damage bonus as the description states
- Fixed Hydraulic Might (Poseidon) unexpectedly granting invulnerability at the start of Encounters
- Fixed Water Fitness (Poseidon) unexpectedly restoring Life whenever you gained Water essences
- Fixed Freezer Burn (Demeter x Hestia) sometimes not working on Chronos
- Fixed Icarus Armor boosts not correctly adding to Hephaestus Armor boosts
- Fixed Burnt Offering (Hestia) sometimes selecting a different Boon to sacrifice if Rarified
- Fixed Hard Target (Hermes) not affecting Sea-Serpent shots and other splitting shots
- Fixed Atrophic (Chaos) sometimes displaying incorrect values
- Fixed Aetheric Moonburst (Daedalus – Staff) not restoring Magick when your Magick is full
- Fixed Inverted Spark (Daedalus – Flames) sometimes preventing Attacks from destroying urns
- Fixed interaction between Phase Shift (Selene) and Alacrity upgrade not resetting properly
- Fixed Lunar Ray (Selene) firing indefinitely if you collected a reward while firing
- Fixed interaction between Experimental Hammer (Icarus) and Full Salvo (Daedalus – Skull)
- Fixed several Keepsakes not correctly showing up as expired when switching between regions
- Fixed Headmistress Hecate shadow copies being vulnerable to Aphrodite’s Charm Curse
- Fixed upgraded Warding Circles in Erebus sometimes recharging your Hex multiple times
- Fixed instances where time-slow effects could unexpectedly persist if quickly chained together
- Fixed Guardians appearing to restore Life after taking heavy damage from Hestia’s Scorch Curse
- Fixed cases where using Change of Fate on a reward preview would not offer a different result
- Fixed Witch of the Crossroads and Natural Talent Prophecies not appearing as expected
- Fixed Moon Beam (Selene) sometimes unexpectedly displaying as expired in Boon Info
- Fixed several Boons not appearing in their respective Olympians’ Fated List Prophecies
- Fixed Breath of Eros (Charon) not appearing in the Valued Customer Fated List Prophecy
- Fixed a display issue in the Fated List with the prompt to view more requirements
- Fixed Reset option in the Oath of the Unseen not always resetting all Vows as expected
- Fixed instances where camera motion could push Melinoë offscreen in the Rift of Thessaly
- Fixed an issue preventing the use of the Book of Shadows while Icarus is around
- Fixed occasional visual issues with special deliveries from Shrines of Hermes
- Fixed several text and voiceover errors
- Fixed several rare crashes
- Other minor fixes