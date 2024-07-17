Hades II Update #4 Hits Steam, Patch Notes Revealed

Supergiant Games has released Patch #4 for Hades II on Steam. Currently in early access, Hades II launched back in May only for PC and has since continued to receive updates at a steady cadence. For now, the popular roguelike isn’t necessarily close to reaching its 1.0 iteration, as this release likely won’t happen until 2025. In the interim, though, today’s new update for Hades II still makes plenty of alterations based on player feedback.

Downloadable right now, the latest update for Hades II is one that Supergiant says is a bit on the smaller side. Despite being scaled down compared to other previous patches, this update still overhauls and refines a number of Boons and Blessings while also making some notable tweaks to the Daedalus Hammer. The majority of this patch is dedicated to bug fixes, which Supergiant says it has been able to resolve thanks to the Hades II community.

You can view the full patch notes for this new Hades II update attached down below.

Hades 2 Update #4 Patch Notes

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Sister Blades (Melinoë): increased damage striking foes from behind

Boons & Blessings

Lightning Lance (Zeus): improved targeting while using gamepad controls

improved targeting while using gamepad controls Spirit Surge (Zeus): reworked; now whenever you use magick, a surrounding foe is struck by lightning

reworked; now whenever you use magick, a surrounding foe is struck by lightning Sworn Strike (Hera): slightly reduced bonus from Poms of Power

slightly reduced bonus from Poms of Power Engagement Ring (Hera): reworked; inflicts Hitch on foes, and any slain in the circle deal area damage

reworked; inflicts Hitch on foes, and any slain in the circle deal area damage Family Trade (Hera): cut from game; replaced with…

cut from game; replaced with… Rousing Reception (Hera): new! Your Casts damage foes as they enter the Encounter, wherever they appear (this effect was previously innate to Engagement Ring)

Your Casts damage foes as they enter the Encounter, wherever they appear (this effect was previously innate to Engagement Ring) Golden Rule (Hera X Poseidon): now applies a multiplicative global damage bonus, rather than a flat bonus only to Attacks and Specials

now applies a multiplicative global damage bonus, rather than a flat bonus only to Attacks and Specials Beach Ball (Poseidon x Apollo): added greater damage and area scaling over a brief charge-up duration

added greater damage and area scaling over a brief charge-up duration Mint Condition (Hephaestus): invulnerability effect now resets between Encounters in same Location

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Mirrored Thrasher (Staff): removed Life penalty; now requires Magick instead

removed Life penalty; now requires Magick instead Skulking Slice (Blades): reduced bonus damage striking foes from behind

reduced bonus damage striking foes from behind Escalating Ambush (Blades): cut from game; replaced with…

cut from game; replaced with… Wicked Onslaught (Blades): new! Adds power to Attacks

new! Adds power to Attacks Melting Shredder (Axe): increased damage to Armor

increased damage to Armor Inverted Spark (Flames): now also causes projectiles to linger for longer

now also causes projectiles to linger for longer Whirling Coil (Flames): projectiles no longer spin in place; renamed from Origin Coil

projectiles no longer spin in place; renamed from Origin Coil Crushing Comet (Flames): cut from game; replaced with…

cut from game; replaced with… Triple Comet (Flames): new! Your Special fires more projectiles

new! Your Special fires more projectiles Destructive Array (Skull): now deals a percentage of your Attack damage whenever your Shells drop

now deals a percentage of your Attack damage whenever your Shells drop Rocket Bombard (Skull): increased damage

Hexes of Selene

Phase Shift: rescaled some Path of Stars upgrades

rescaled some Path of Stars upgrades Lunar Ray: rescaled damage over a shorter duration

Foes & Encounters

Chronos: adjusted sequencing of some moves; now easier to strike from behind after certain moves

adjusted sequencing of some moves; now easier to strike from behind after certain moves Headmistress Hecate: now easier to strike from behind after certain moves

Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Haunting: Revenants can no longer spawn others; you now collect them from farther away

Revenants can no longer spawn others; you now collect them from farther away Damage penalties from Vow of Blood and Vow of Suffering now are added, rather than multiplied

Bug Fixes