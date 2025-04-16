Monster Hunter Wilds Patch Notes Revealed for Latest Update

It’s been a few weeks since the first major Title Update to Monster Hunter Wilds. Now, Capcom has released a new update to fix some bugs and improve performance so hunters can continue to enjoy the wilds. The version 1.010.01.00 update is available now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It brings in a few general fixes, as well as some platform-specific adjustments for players on console. Let’s dig into what’s new for today’s Monster Hunter Wilds update.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The main fixes for all platforms include a fix for the Sekka crash issue in the trade window, which has been giving players serious issues. There is also a fix for duplicate Powercharm or Armorcharm items when playing in arena quests. The effect of these items couldn’t be stacked, anyway, so the doubles weren’t really doing hunters any favors. Progression issues and other bugs have also been addressed.

As for platform-specific fixes, both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will see a minor fix or two that were specific to game issues on those consoles.

Monster Hunter Wilds Patch Notes for Version 1.010.01.00

Stalking Supper event image via Capcom

Today’s patch requires about 0.9 GB of space to install on both Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles. As for Steam, you’ll need about 0.3 GB. That said, Capcom does suggest players have some additional storage, as there may be slight differences in the final download size for the patch. Now, on to the full patch notes as shared by Capcom:

Bug Fixes & Balance Adjustments

Fixed an issue where selecting “Sekka” from Nata’s Village Intermediary item trade window could cause the game to crash.

Fixed an issue where playing an arena quest with a Powercharm or Armorcharm in your item pouch could create duplicates of the item. (Note: Having duplicates of these items does not cause other bugs. Additionally, only one of each item can be put into your item pouch, so the effects cannot be stacked.)

Fixed an issue that caused crashes during Zoh Shia quests.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to bring their own equipment into Arena Quests and Challenge Quests.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to keep the effects of Palico support moves (Sporenet: Song o’ Power and Sporenet: Song o’ Purrtection) into Arena Quests and Challenge Quests.

Fixed an issue that allowed players to bring certain skill effects into the Training Area, Arena Quests, and Challenge Quests.

Fixed an issue that caused some Arena Quest and Challenge Quest completion times to register incorrectly in the rankings.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the game from progressing in certain points if you had a Palico Bed set up at a camp.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if you opened up a Hunter Profile while equipped with an insect glaive.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash when entering a lobby.

Fixed an issue where using a meal voucher in the Grand Hub of a private lobby would unintentionally give free meal permissions to other members.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when booting the game while your character is wearing certain equipment.

Fixed an issue where player movement would become erratic during certain gestures.

Fixed an issue where the Mizutsune Assignment could not be reaccepted.

Fixed other miscellaneous issues.

Xbox Series X|S

Fixed an issue where the voice pitch settings for the player character and Palico would not function correctly in certain scenes.

PlayStation 5