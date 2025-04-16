New York Times Strands Answers for April 16th

Is today’s Strands puzzle a bit too difficult? Fortunately, we have everything you need to solve today, April 16th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct words and Spangram to hints and tips to help you figure it out. Strands has made a home with daily puzzle solvers, as its word search gameplay fits well with Connections and Wordle. With today’s theme, “Fore!”, its definitely on the easier side, but some of the words could trip you up. In any case, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Regarding The New York Times’ Strands’ gameplay, it has players find words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like game mascots or furniture. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of game mascots, potential words would be Mario or Sonic.

Today’s Strands theme is “Fore!”.

With today, April 16th, the theme, unlike yesterday’s, is pretty straightforward with what it’s referring to, or at least gets close enough to it. The theme for today’s Strands is “Fore!”. With the Masters just ending with Rory McIlroy winning, many are pretty knowledgeable about the ins and outs of the sport. There are eight words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is what caddies carry around for their person.

When attempting to figure out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Golf Clubs

In the spirit of golf, of course the topic would be about how one plays it, as each club has its own advantages and disadvantages. If you want to know all the words in April 16th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Driver

Wood

Putter

Golf Clubs

Iron

Wedge

Chipper

Utility

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.