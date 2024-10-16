Hades 2 Just Got Its First Update in Months (and It’s a Big One)

If you’ve done everything you could in Hades 2 during its early access stage and have been taking a break from it, it’s time to hop back in. Hades 2 developer Supergiant Games just put out the biggest update yet for the Hades sequel which also happens to be the first one its gotten since July. It adds a totally new region to the game, another weapon, more Animal Familiars, and tons of different reworked or otherwise altered effects for items, weapons, and abilities. And like other Hades 2 updates before it, it’s all free to try now if you’ve opted into the early access purchase already.

This is only the fourth update Hades 2 has gotten since it released in early access, and given that it’s basically the biggest one yet, its patch notes are quite extensive. It’s known as “The Olympic Update” by Supergiant and includes several fixes and additions which were directly requested by the Hades 2 community as well. Olympus is now a region itself in the game, and to get there, you can use the new weapon known as Xinth, the Black Coat, which is the final of the six Nocturnal Arms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supergiant also offered some insights into Hades 2 development in addition to the patch notes. With The Olympic Update now out, the next focus will be on what lies beyond Olympus, new boons to be added, and more enemy types.

“Early Access has already been an invaluable and eye-opening experience for our team as we continue working to complete this game,” Supergiant said about the new update and work on Hades 2. “As we move forward, we intend to keep making additions, changes, and improvements in an effort to create the biggest, most replayable, most feature-rich game we’ve made yet, and — most importantly — a worthy successor to the original Hades.”

Below are all the patch notes for Hades 2‘s massive Olympic Update that’s out now:

Nocturnal Arms & Abilities

Witch’s Staff: reworked Special is faster and bounces between foes

Sister Blades: reworked Special pierces foes and returns to you, potentially hitting foes more than once

Umbral Flames: Special projectiles spin left or right depending on your movement

Moonstone Axe: reworked Special is a rising slash that strikes several times, but no longer blocks foes

Black Coat: new! Guard and retaliate with mighty Attacks, letting none escape with seeking Specials

Your Dash is innately faster and more responsive

You now can more reliably Dash out of hit-stun effects from certain foes’ strikes

It should be easier to aim certain abilities using gamepad

Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Umbral Flames (Moros): re-scaled upgrades; slightly reduced fully-upgraded blast damage

Argent Skull (Medea): increased Attack & Special damage; improved upgrades; Shells now load faster

Black Coat: added its own three different unlockable, upgradeable Aspects

Crossroads Cauldron

Eyes of Night and Darkness: new! Makes Moon Monuments and Unseen Sigils sometimes appear in Locations, further described below

Earthly Fortune: new! Lets you recycle unneeded resources at the Wretched Broker, in exchange for Prestige, used for decorative items

Summoning of Musical Rhapsody: new! Required to summon the Music Maker, who lets you unlock different music to play in the Crossroads

Spreading of Ashes: new! Lets you save multiple Arcana arrangements in the Altar of Ashes

Favored of All Keepsakes: new! Lets you designate a Keepsake to auto-equip in the Training Grounds

Abyssal Reflections: new! Lets you re-attempt cleared Chaos Trials, and tracks your fastest times

Bravery of Familiar Spirits: new! Now required to upgrade your Animal Familiars

Arisen Troves: new! Makes Infernal Troves sometimes appear in Surface Locations

Surge of Desecrating Pools: new! Makes Pools of Purging appear between Underworld Regions

Frozen Lifespring: new! Makes a Fountain Chamber sometimes appear in the new Region

Adjusted requirements and costs of several Incantations

Melinoë and Hecate now will sometimes conclude Incantations in unison

Altar of Ashes

The Sorceress: reworked — makes Omega moves faster; prior effect now on Silver Wheel (Hecate)

The Swift Runner: no longer makes your Dash faster, since this effect now is innate

Death: added a new UI indicator for the effect

Strength: reworked; now provides a global damage boost, if you have no Death Defiance effects

Adjusted upgrade costs of various Cards

Improved contextual hints for upgrading Grasp

Clarified descriptive text for various Cards

Keepsakes

Each of the two new allies you can meet has a unique Keepsake you can gain in the customary way

Silver Wheel (Hecate): reworked — now slows everything around you while you channel Omega moves

Gold Purse (Charon): now affected by Gold-boosting Boons such as Affluence (Chaos)

Improved feedback and fixes for when certain Keepsakes expire for the night

Adjusted placements of some Keepsakes in the Display Case (to make room for the new ones!)

Clarified descriptive text for several Keepsakes

Boons & Blessings

Each of the two new allies you can meet has their own blessings to aid in your task

All Together (Hera): renamed from Elementary Particles; now her Legendary, no longer a Hestia Duo

Cherished Heirloom (Hera x Demeter): now also improves your current Keepsake, not just later ones

Spiteful Strength (Hera x Hephaestus): cut from game, though the effect can now be found in Wells of Charon in the new item Danaid Dagger

Brave Face (Hera x Hephaestus): this is now a Duo and no longer offered by Hera alone

Incandescent Aura (Hera x Hestia): new! Whenever you restore Magick, damage surrounding foes

Frosty Veneer: reduced effectiveness (the minimum damage you can take is now increased)

Ocean’s Bounty (Poseidon): Ash and Psyche rewards now are guaranteed; updated presentation

Plentiful Forage (Demeter): reduced Life gain

Snow Queen (Demeter): no longer blocks damage from Vow of Time (Oath)

Love Handles (Aphrodite x Hephaestus): raised effectiveness

Heart Breaker (Aphrodite): Heartthrobs now deal reduced damage and require more Magick to appear

Smithy Sprint (Hephaestus): cut from game; replaced with…

Stamp Rush (Hephaestus): new! After you Dash, occasionally create a blast around a nearby foe

Mint Condition (Hephaestus): reduced invulnerability duration

Grand Caldera (Hephaestus): fixed Heroic Rarity, which previously was not stronger than Epic

Crispy Coating (Hestia): cut from game; replaced with…

Hot Pot (Hestia): new! You have a chance to Dodge damage; this is doubled vs. Scorch-afflicted foes

Cinerary Circle (Hades): new! Whenever you use enough Magick, summon Soul Urns around you that deal area damage when destroyed

Last Gasp (Hades): bonus damage slightly reduced though now scales with number of Death Defiance effects used that night, not just how many you have missing

Pom Pom Pom (Echo): new! Double the Pom Lv. of your Boon with the highest Pom Lv.

Boon Boon Boon (Echo): now lets you choose one of three random Boons from the previous night

Adjusted names and descriptive text for several Boons

Other minor fixes and adjustments

Daedalus Hammer Upgrades

Added all-new upgrades for the new weapon

Hook Knives (Blades): cut from game, since this effect now is innate; replaced with…

Reaper Knives (Blades): new! Your Specials have bonus Power and deal damage in a wider area

Empowering Guard (Axe): cut from game; replaced with…

Siege Shredder (Axe): new! Your Special strikes farther ahead and deals bonus damage

Advancing Whirlwind (Axe): cut from game; replaced with…

Seething Marauder (Axe): new! Each of your Attacks also deals damage to surrounding foes

Adjusted names and descriptive text for several Daedalus Hammer upgrades

Hexes & Path of Stars

Overflow: new! While using Lunar Ray, deal damage in an area around you

Impact: new! Lunar Ray has bonus Power when it first deals damage each Encounter

Saturation: new! Using Moon Water also fires your Omega Cast immediately

Consequence: new! Whenever Total Eclipse strikes a guardian, your next use of it is partially charged

Eminence: now a Sublime-quality upgrade for Total Eclipse, and incurs a Magick cost increase

Tenacity: now a Sublime-quality upgrade for Wolf Howl, and incurs a Magick cost increase

Frenzy: now a Bright-quality upgrade for Wolf Howl, and no longer incurs a Magick cost increase

Adjusted several upgrades to use the condition After using your Hex this Encounter, instead of While your Hex is not ready

Clarified descriptive text for various Path of Stars upgrades

Well of Charon

Danaid Dagger: new! Your Attacks and Specials are stronger while not empowered by Boons; previously this effect was on the Boon Spiteful Strength (Hera x Hephaestus)

Sacrificial Hymn: new! Sacrifice Boons will be offered as soon as possible, and your next is stronger; previously this effect was on the Boon Family Trade (Hera)

Mist Veil: new! After you use Magick, restore it rapidly up to a limit; previously this effect was on the Keepsake Silver Wheel (Hecate)

Splintered Shield: new! Gain some Armor

Shrine of Hermes

Fresh Sustenance: new! Restores some Life

Fresh Sustenance MAX: new! Restores even more Life

Shield Charm: new! Gain some Armor

Aegis Charm: new! Gain even more Armor

Kiss of Styx: now also offered from the Shrine of Hermes (when you can use it)

Now more likely to offer a restorative item of some sort

Adjusted costs of various items

Foes & Dangers

Added a variety of foes to go with the all-new Region, including new Wardens and a new Guardian

Made various adjustments to foes on the Surface route now that it has a third Region

Chronos: reduced downtime between phases; other minor adjustments

Eris: various adjustments; in a surprisingly rational turn, she no longer is as prone to standing in flames

Infernal Beast: resurfaces sooner after the battle’s first phase; various minor adjustments

Polyphemus: no longer summons Elite foes; other minor adjustments

Charybdis: reduced number of phases; flails with increased intensity and reduced downtime

Headmistress Hecate: now loses invulnerability sooner after her Sisters of the Dead are vanquished

For certain ranged-attacking foes, fewer of them will fire at you all at once

Various other minor changes to foes and combat encounters

Special Encounters

Moon Monuments: new! These can appear after the Incantation Eyes of Night and Darkness, challenging you to vanquish a powerful Elite foe for a special reward

Unseen Sigils: new! These can appear after the Incantation Eyes of Night and Darkness, challenging you to vanquish a group of foes without taking a hit for a special reward

Reduced duration before Infernal Trove rewards may be collected

Nemesis will no longer appear in place of Echo after the first time; she is less quick about gruffly running through exits; she is less quick to purchase items from Charon

Adjusted Heracles combat encounter intensity; his first victim no longer appears as often near Location entrances; he now exits sooner afterwards; he now can sometimes appear in the new Region

Icarus is more effective against your common foes; he now can sometimes appear in the new Region

Boons of Hermes now may be offered among the options when you set forth each night

Chaos Gates may appear sooner than before on the Surface route after a certain point

Adjusted intensity of Trial of the Gods encounters on the Surface; no longer occur in smaller Locations

Animal Familiars

Raki the Raven: new! Pecks at foes and makes them vulnerable to Critical damage

Hecuba the Hound: new! Grants more Magick, stuns foes, and digs up useful items

You are no longer prevented from upgrading Familiars more than once a night if you have the resources

Improved presentation for various Familiar interactions

Toula no longer appears in Erebus before you bond with her, only somewhere farther away…

You can no longer upgrade Frinos in the area behind the tent, only in the Training Grounds

Adjusted names and descriptive text for various Familiar upgrades

Level Design & Environments

Added an all-new Region and the various new Locations within it

Added new Locations to several other Regions

A Pool of Purging now appears in the space before Tartarus

Fishing Points in various Locations are now easier to reach

Various minor fixes and improvements to various locations

Fated List of Minor Prophecies

Mistress of Battle: new! Rewards you for choosing various Boons of its namesake

Master of Revelry: new! Rewards you for choosing various Boons of its namesake

Mistress of the Hunt: new! Rewards you for choosing various Boons of Artemis

The Black Coat: new! Rewards you for choosing various Hammer upgrades for the new weapon

Home in the Crossroads: new! Rewards you for using Prestige to redecorate the Crossroads

Bared Fangs: new! Rewards you for vanquishing foes with each of the various Vow of Fangs perks from the Oath of the Unseen

Adjusted requirements and rewards for fulfilling certain Prophecies

Resources & Reagents

Added several new collectable resources, especially around the newly added Region

Darkness appears more frequently in Chaos; it now is offered sooner than before

Adjusted how much Gold can be found in Ephyra and the Rift of Thessaly

Additional minor adjustments to some resource appearance rates

Updated inventory hints and details for some resources

Oath of the Unseen

Vow of Panic: cut from game; replaced with…

Vow of Fangs: new! Elite foes also gain a variety of nasty perks

Vow of Suffering: cut from game; replaced with…

Vow of Shadows: new! Wardens also have shadow copies to make things tougher for you

Vow of Void (formerly Denial): now has multiple ranks, each reducing your Grasp limit

Vow of Hubris (formerly Arrogance): reduced Fear of second rank; reduced Magick primed per rank

Added new Testaments for the new weapon and Region

Updated menu layout with improved feedback and more contextual hints

Adjusted names and descriptive text for several Vows

Art & Visual FX

Added World Map presentation when moving between Regions in the Underworld or on the Surface

Added lots of new environment art, 3D models, animation, visual FX, and more for the new Region

Added dozens of decorative cosmetic options to the Crossroads, unlocked through a new system

Updated visual FX for Boons of Hephaestus

Updated portrait art for Charon

Updated portrait art for Echo, though Narcissus will have to wait; their 3D models are still placeholders

Updated portrait art for Medea

Updated portrait art for Circe; her 3D model and piggies are still placeholders

Updated portrait art for Hades

Updated portrait art, 3D model, and animations for Icarus

Updated 3D model for Hermes (though if you already saw him, you won’t see him again for now…)

Updated environment art outside the House of Hades

Updated visual FX for various foes in the Rift of Thessaly

Added icons for all the many different fish and fishlike things you can drag from the depths

Updated most remaining placeholder UI icons

Added new background artwork for dialogue scenes in Oceanus

Added more unique visual FX for some Aspects of the Nocturnal Arms

Some of the panoramic vista scenes near the entrance to each Region now are easier to spot

Updated look of Fountains in various Locations

Improved look of using Spectral Gates between ships in the Rift of Thessaly

Improved look of captain’s wheels falling apart on ships in the Rift of Thessaly

Added more animations for Odysseus

Various other minor visual improvements

Voice & Narrative

Added nearly 2,500 new voice lines, including new dialogue events for most characters

Added more narrated Homer outcomes after a successful clear

You can make a new attempt to rouse Hypnos from his endless slumber, after a certain point…

Expanded subplots about Narcissus & Echo, Arachne’s curse, and Dora’s past

Added Ambrosia gifting events for Dora and Hecate

Updated names and descriptions of various fish and other water-dwelling creatures you can catch

Melinoë now will identify nearby foes more often

Melinoë now no longer takes credit when Toula catches a fish or fishlike thing

More characters have more responses to resource interactions in their vicinity, such as fishing

You can no longer gift Nemesis or Heracles while they are shopping (they’re busy…)

Various fixes and improvements to various events

Music & SFX

Added several new music pieces to accompany the newly-added Region and all its splendors

You now can play most of the game’s instrumental music tracks in the Crossroads, once you unlock them after the Incantation Summoning of Musical Rhapsody

Added all-new sound effects for the new weapon, some Boons of Hephaestus, and more

Improved audio feedback for various other Boons, Aspects, interactions, and abilities

Updated sound effects for using Spectral Gates between ships in the Rift of Thessaly

Adjusted effect on Melinoë’s voice after choosing Circe’s Word of Smaller Stature or Greater Girth

Updated sound effect for picking up after Eris

Improvements to audio mix and other minor changes

Menus & UI

Updated Main Menu to reflect this Major Update

Updated how the contents of the Silver Pool are organized

Updated each weapon’s Aspects menu, splitting progress between Underworld and Surface routes

Updated Archived Trivia screen with more at-a-glance data and other improvements

Updated Past Deeds screen in various ways; Chaos Trials no longer count as losses; all Keepsakes used each night now are listed

As part of the above changes, clear times for the Surface route are reset now that it is extended

Longer subtitles now scroll automatically, leaving room for another subtitle when needed

Improved handling of cases when you have unusually many Boons and upgrades in the Boon Info menu

Rearranged Seeds and Plants in the Inventory menu

Added alternate icon for when you have sufficient resources tracked with a Forget-Me-Not

Added Location Reward preview icons when Vow of Forfeit (formerly Bitterness) will take effect

Added contextual tutorial about upgrading Animal Familiars and reviewing their upgrades

Improved feedback on some menus whose listings extend to additional pages

Reduced flashing when selling resources at the Wretched Broker

Removed extraneous Familiar UI from the right-hand side of the in-game HUD

Improved usability of Settings menu and its sub-menus

Reorganized some settings in the Gameplay and Accessibility menus

Improved scrolling in Recent Remarks and Credits menus

Various other fixes and improvements

Settings

Dash At Cursor: new! Alternate way to Dash using mouse-and-keyboard input

Auto-Sprint: new! Maintain your Sprint without having to press-and-hold

Reticle Magnetism: new! Fine-tune the degree to which aimed abilities stick to foes

Miscellaneous