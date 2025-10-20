Hades 2 Officially Becomes Metacritic’s Sixth “Must Play” Game of 2025

The gaming world never slows down, and 2025 has proven to be an incredible year for new releases. Numerous games have launched to Metacritic scores over 90, including Hades 2, Supergiant Games’ follow-up to the acclaimed Hades in 2020. While Hades 2 has been in early access for some time, it was officially released on September 25th and quickly solidified itself as one of the best games of this year, earning the coveted “Must Play” badge. It wasn’t the first game this year to earn this award, but rather the sixth in a series of releases every game should play.

Hades 2 has a Metacritic score of 95, making it the single highest-rated game of this year on the aggregate site. Fans have been eagerly anticipating this release for years, and Supergiant Games have nailed the expectations. Critics have praised the fluid combat, emotionally resonant storytelling, and expanded mythological scope. Hades 2 is leading the charge for 2025’s GOTY, but behind it are some other incredible games.

One of these peers is Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the debut title from Sandfall Interactive. It surprised the industry with its turn-based combat and painterly aesthetics. Its star-studded cast and beautiful narrative complements this. Similarly, Blue Prince has drawn attention for its world-building and intricate environmental puzzles. It rewards curiosity and patience like few games do.

Split Fiction is another Must Play game of 2025, another cooperative title from Hazelight Studios. It weaves co-op gameplay into a heart-warming story with a depth rarely seen in multiplayer games. Alongside this is Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza, a fresh take on 3D platformers and Donkey Kong’s first 3D adventure since Donkey Kong 64. The clever level interactions and destructible environment make it a stand out on the Nintendo Switch 2 and shows Nintendo’s mastery over platforming.

Finally, rounding out 2025’s Must Play games is Hollow Knight: Silksong, one of the most anticipated games of all time. Its seven years of development proved the wait was worth it. Critics praised its fluidity, precision, and haunting world design, even if some did feel the game was perhaps a bit too challenging.

2025 has been a stand out year for games. What is surprising is how many of the highest rated games this year are indie titles. Indie games have certainly grown in popularity and scale over the years, culminating in titles like Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong, and Blue Prince. Other years have seen stacked releases, but few have been so heavily composed of indie games. It remains to be seen if any other games join Metacritic’s Must Plays this year, but there are still some strong releases in the upcoming months.

