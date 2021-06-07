Hades Wins Nebula Award for Best Game Writing

✖

Supergiant Games' popular video game Hades officially has another honor to add to its wall as it was announced over the weekend that it took home the Nebula Award for Best Game Writing at the 56th Annual Nebula Awards Ceremony. Best Game Writing is a relatively new award with past winners including The Outer Worlds and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

It is worth noting that Hades had some stiff competition this year. Other nominees in the same category included Scents & Semiosis by Sam Kabo Ashwell, Cat Manning, Caleb Wilson, and Yoon Ha Lee; The Luminous Underground by Phoebe Barton; Blaseball by Stephen Bell, Joel Clark, and Sam Rosenthal; Kentucky Route Zero by Jake Elliott; and Spiritfarer by Nicolas Guérin, Maxime Monast, and Alex Tommi-Morin.

Supergiant Games' Greg Kasavin, credited with writing Hades, had the following to say about the Nebula Award win:

The gods have an ironic sense of humor and would not let me accept this on the live show tonight, but this is beyond incredible for me. This is an award earned by some of the authors whose work has meant everything to me. Thank you so much, @sfwa!! https://t.co/1ucmvolrHK — Greg Kasavin (@kasavin) June 6, 2021

Here's how Supergiant Games describes Hades, if you are somehow not already familiar:

"As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you'll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt."

Hades is currently available on Nintendo Switch and PC. The Supergiant Games title originally released in Early Access back at the end of 2018 before finally releasing in full in 2020. In the video game, players take on the role of Zagreus, Prince of the Underworld, as he attempts to free himself from his father's domain. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think of Hades taking the Nebula for Best Game Writing? Would you have preferred one of the other nominated titles to win? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!