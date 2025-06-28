New Half-Life 3 Update Is Bad News for PC Gamers

A new Half-Life 3 update is not good news for PC gamers hoping Valve will finally follow up Half-Life 2 over 21 years later with a new release on Steam. While there have been numerous rumors recently and over the years of Half-Life 3 being in development at Valve, so far nothing has come of these rumors. This doesn’t automatically mean the rumors are not true, but it does mean that so far there has been nothing to show for this development, assuming it is happening in the first place.

Amidst the rumors and speculation, today the Half-Life 3 domain has expired after first being registered by Valve all the way back in 1999, 26 years ago. Now, this doesn’t mean the domain has been lost, as there is a grace period that typically lasts a couple months for the purpose of renewal. So far though Valve has not taken advantage of this grace period, but it only just began. Now, if this is simply the result of a lackadaisical error on the behalf of Valve, it will no doubt make use of this grace period. If it doesn’t use this grace period to renew though, that would certainly spell the end of Half-Life 3 hopes.

For now, all we have is speculation. This could end up being nothing, but in the meantime it is worrying some Half-Life fans that the dream may finally be over. And it may be already over, though whether this domain issue is indicative of that, right now we do not know. If Half-Life 3 was on the forefront of Valve’s mind though, it probably would have had this handled right?

So far, Valve has not commented on the situation. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything above with a grain of salt.

H/T, Gabe Follower.