‘Halo’ Devs Release “Last Slice” Skin to Thank Fans For All of The Pizza

The most recent installment of Inside Xbox brought to life an instant meme that shall go down as one of the tastiest in recent history. When it was revealed that Halo: The Master Chief Collection would finally be making its way to PC, pizza became the center of attention. However, this immediately led to fans sending the delicious dough disks directly to 343 Industries, who probably still have some left. To thank all of the lovely fans for the pizza, the devs have released the special “Last Slice” skin in Halo 5.

The Halo devs recently took to Twitter to reveal the gloriously cheesy pepperoni weapon skin that will make your guns appear far more appetizing than they’ve ever looked. “Thank you for the outpouring of excitement over the news that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC,” they said. “As a token of gratitude, we’d like to offer you a hot slice of pepperoni within Halo 5. Jump online today and pick up your complimentary Last Slice skin!”

Thank you for the outpouring of excitement over the news that Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC. As a token of gratitude, we’d like to offer you a hot slice of pepperoni within Halo 5. Jump online today and pick up your complimentary Last Slice skin! pic.twitter.com/ARBFUgOsxa — Halo (@Halo) March 17, 2019

Fans have instantly fallen in love with the skin, as it now represents a truly wonderful time in the Halo saga.

Only if when you get a double kill the announcer says double crust — Bobby Wallace (@Reiku78) March 17, 2019

At first, 343 had given us pizza.

Then, we had repaid them with our pizzas.

Now, we have come full circle pic.twitter.com/eQg7kpNBf8 — Goth Scorbunny (@SuperiorArtemis) March 17, 2019

Of course, DiGiorno is pretty stoked about the new skin:

As for when Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC, we have not been informed of any such information yet. All we know is that it is happening, Halo Reach will be included, it will be available on Steam, and its release will be spaced out instead of all at once. Here’s to hoping we learn more in the near future.

What do you think about the Last Slice skin that is now in Halo 5? Have you already picked it up? Should 343 Industries now include it in every Halo entry? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

