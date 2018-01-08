Don’t Expect Halo 6 To Come Out This Year

The Halo 6 speculation has been running wild with the start of 2018, with the potential promise of a new Battle Royale mode and the possibility of a return to focus on Master Chief, with no secondary characters getting in the way. But if you’re hoping to get your hands on the latest adventure from 343 Industries, you might be waiting a bit longer than you expected.

The developer recently provided a new blog post that indicates Halo 6 is well into development, but you probably shouldn’t expect to be playing it this year.

“Welcome back!” the blog post leads. “To be frank (or Grim, really, I’m not sure if that’s a welcome back to us, or you guys, but let’s go with either way. 2018 has arrived and with it, the promise of new fun times to be had and adventures to be embarked upon. No, not those adventures, but plenty of exciting ones regardless – some which might surprise you more than others.”

So that’s indication that a new entry is coming – but you’re going to be waiting still. “No ETA at the moment,” noted community manager Brian Jarrard on Reddit. “My guess is it’s going to still be a good while before you hear anything of any significance.”

He added in a blog post a few months back, “We want to give the team and the studio time to build the right, next FPS big experience so you’re not going to hear much from us for a while.”

That said, there’s always the possibility that a trailer could debut at E3 this summer. Years ago, Halo 4‘s first trailer debuted a full year or so before the game’s actual release, and we could be in the same boat here, with a teaser trailer to get us excited for a potential 2019 release. That’s just an estimated guess though.

Whatever the case, 343 Industries is building up Halo 6 to be big. Even if it doesn’t include the proposed Battle Royale mode, it should be a fun time for fans of the series, especially if we get that return to form that we’re expecting from Master Chief.

Meanwhile, you can check out Halo 5: Guardians on Xbox One now.alo 6 speculation