Halo Infinite Listing Points to Battle Royale Mode

Could Halo Infinite be getting a battle royale mode? While the popular video game franchise has yet to actually dabble in the genre, it remains all the rage -- especially among the free-to-play crowd. Fortnite, Apex Legends, and even the Call of Duty franchise have found serious success with featuring an entirely free battle royale mode with season passes and the like. A store listing for the upcoming title seems to indicate that Halo might in fact follow in the same footsteps as other efforts.

Specifically, the Japanese store listing includes what can be translated as "Battle Royale Shooting" under the "Genre" section, whereas other listings including the English one simply state "Shooter." Notably, it was recently confirmed that multiplayer for the upcoming title will, in fact, be free, though no further details have been released as of yet. One obvious reason for it being free is if the title will in fact go the Warzone route and include a free-to-play battle royale mode alongside everything else.

In case you missed it, the folks behind the upcoming video game recently revealed a new trailer, gameplay footage, and the official box art for the title. While some of the screenshots from the event look... not great, the developers have committed to supporting Halo Infinite in the long run. There is still time between now and release for some upgrades, and it's not like Halo Infinite would be the first title to see major overhauls after release either should that come to pass.

Halo Infinite is set to release later this year for the Xbox Series X. As for when, exactly, that might be, it's anybody's guess when in the "Holidays 2020" window that might be. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Halo franchise title right here.

What do you think about the Japanese store listing? Simply an error of some sort, or is it pointing at a potential reveal in the coming months? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

