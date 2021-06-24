Halo: The Master Chief Collection Update Adds Combat Evolved Mod Tools on PC

✖

Earlier today, 343 Industries released the Season 7 update for Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The update includes a number of features that Halo fans should enjoy. Most notably, the update adds new tools for modders to use in Halo: Combat Evolved. Interestingly enough, modders don't even have to own Halo: The Master Chief Collection to use these tools; they are simply available to all Steam users in the "Tools" section. Those without a Steam account will have to set one up in order to use these new mod tools. It will be interesting to see what fans come up with now that they've been made available!

More on Halo: The Master Chief Collection's Season 7 update can be found in the link in the Tweet embedded below.

Keep your Energy Swords at the ready - Season 7 of MCC, Elite has officially arrived! And with it, new customization options for Elites, Halo 4, the Custom Game Browser, and much more. 🗒 https://t.co/gbg3xjHIaJ pic.twitter.com/XvTJLmAEtR — Halo (@Halo) June 23, 2021

The tools included seem to be the same as those that were offered in Halo: Custom Edition, which was released by Gearbox Software in 2004. That release gained a heavy following, and it will be interesting to see whether or not modders embrace these tools, now that they've been made available once more.

These mod tools could be the perfect thing to keep Halo fans busy as they wait patiently for the release of Halo Infinite. The game was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X, but it was pushed back to give 343 Industries more development time. A set release date for Halo Infinite hasn't been announced as of this writing, but the game is expected to release this holiday season. This has led to some speculation that the game will be pushed back again, but it remains to be seen whether that will be the case. Hopefully, fans will have more Halo for the holidays!

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available now, exclusively on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out our previous coverage of the compilation right here.

Are you looking forward to using these mod tools in Halo: Combat Evolved? What do you think of today's Season 7 update? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: PC Gamer]